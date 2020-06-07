J.K. Rowling tweeted about the dangers of erasing the concept of sex for many people when discussing their lives.

Yup, she tweeted about reality … and you know how well reality does NOT go over on Twitter.

If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

He wasn’t kiddin’ …

J.K. continued her thoughts:

The idea that women like me, who’ve been empathetic to trans people for decades, feeling kinship because they’re vulnerable in the same way as women – ie, to male violence – ‘hate’ trans people because they think sex is real and has lived consequences – is a nonsense. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

Unless you’re willing to denounce the identity of ‘woman’ you are transphobic.

Or something.

This crap is just so confusing.

I respect every trans person’s right to live any way that feels authentic and comfortable to them. I’d march with you if you were discriminated against on the basis of being trans. At the same time, my life has been shaped by being female. I do not believe it’s hateful to say so. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

She’s right.

@jk_rowling really appreciate, Jo, your courage to speak your mind and not bend to those who want to impose their views of what sex is. We can have a healthy debate about the issue but the trans community isn’t having it. I’m pretty sure @Martina agrees. — Josh Grossberg (@j_grossberg) June 6, 2020

Agreed — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) June 7, 2020

But for whatever reason, acknowledging that sex is a very real thing is a big no-no, even if you’re a famous writer or a woman who changed the world playing tennis.

Disappointing – as usual. Hiding behind feminism to further a transphobic agenda is nasty. — FORM A WALL (@_shireenahmed_) June 7, 2020

Huh?

There is no transphobic agenda here at all… — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) June 7, 2020

It is not transphobic to understand women are women.

Right. Just pure transphobia. Denying that trans women are women is ridiculous. Have a listen to a show about this- and the damage that your words do to trans kids. Please unlearn this dangerous bigotry. https://t.co/SsG1FT10XS — FORM A WALL (@_shireenahmed_) June 7, 2020

Leave kids alone.

Seriously.

Right. I guess there is no point in talking any further here. Thank you… — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) June 7, 2020

Have fun with that, Martina.

I was just asking *you* to listen. — FORM A WALL (@_shireenahmed_) June 7, 2020

HOOboy.

Your words and actions have been very hurtful. To a lot of people who looked up to you. And yes, we all have to unlearn things in order to be better. Whatever toxic systems and beliefs that harm. Trabsphobia harms, and it kills people. — FORM A WALL (@_shireenahmed_) June 7, 2020

I am sorry if you think speaking up for a level playing field for girls and women in sports is hurtful. What is hurtful is saying to girls and women to just try harder… — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) June 7, 2020

These people lost their MINDS over J.K.’s tweet:

it’s interesting how you’re able to be so wrong and offensive over and over and over again (but ultimately not that interesting) — Eva Victor (@evaandheriud) June 6, 2020

Oh, good gravy.

Interesting enough for Eva to respond, right?

Here goes the tip of the day: “if you dont have anything nice to say shut your mouth” 🤗 — Gabe Simas (@gabesimas) June 7, 2020

Gabe is so edgy.

Please don't be so simplistic and reductionist about real people's lives. My trans women friends do NOT erase anything about my lived reality as a woman – but you do by denying them. — Mary Branscombe (@marypcbuk) June 7, 2020

Lady please quit while you're behind. — Gnarled Gnome (@GnarledGnome) June 7, 2020

How is a Trans person erasing the lives of women’s experience globally? Trans people are women too either before transitioning or after but still an aspect of who they are. They don’t erase me at all. That’s ridiculous. — FeministLiberalTexan (@lisabwaddington) June 7, 2020

You know the face you make when you’re in line at the grocery store and the person in front of you starts writing a check? Just made that face.

I know and love trans people BUT

I know and love trans people BUT — Captain ACAB (@JackDownshall) June 7, 2020

She is still in this hate train — GrayBrennan (@GrayBrennan) June 7, 2020

Yes, it’s hateful to embrace the idea of sex, that women are women.

It’s like 2020 just keeps getting dumber. Yay.

***

