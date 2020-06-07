Elmer Fudd without a gun?

What a maroon.

Elmer Fudd will not have a gun in "Looney Tunes" reboot https://t.co/KBnqxZ1Ge1 pic.twitter.com/PGAfK8CCF6

From The Hill:

The new series “Looney Tunes Cartoons,” which premiered last week on the streaming service HBO Max, will feature the cartoon’s characteristic violence – using sticks of dynamite, booby traps and the iconic anvils and bank safes dropped onto characters, The New York Times reported last week.

However, Peter Browngardt, the series executive producer and showrunner, told the outlet, “We’re not doing guns.”

“But we can do cartoony violence — TNT, the Acme stuff. All that was kind of grandfathered in,” Browngardt told the outlet.