Elmer Fudd without a gun?
What a maroon.
From The Hill:
The new series “Looney Tunes Cartoons,” which premiered last week on the streaming service HBO Max, will feature the cartoon’s characteristic violence – using sticks of dynamite, booby traps and the iconic anvils and bank safes dropped onto characters, The New York Times reported last week.
However, Peter Browngardt, the series executive producer and showrunner, told the outlet, “We’re not doing guns.”
“But we can do cartoony violence — TNT, the Acme stuff. All that was kind of grandfathered in,” Browngardt told the outlet.
They’re ‘not doing guns’.
So how TF is Elmer supposed to hunt Bugs?
Oh, that works.
He will just ruin Bugs life on social media.
Lemme guess… he'll be an antiques hunter instead.
Then he is not Elmer Fudd…entertainment elites have no understanding of Americans if they don't inhabit on of the coastlines on either side of the country…
It will be a dud, then.
Duck season!
Then it's not a reboot
There goes wabbit / duck season. That’s ok though. It was only one if the funniest bits. Maybe Elmer can open a wabbit rescue shelter. pic.twitter.com/GhrQi2l4gZ
“Shhhh … I’m twappin’ wabbits in PETA-appwooved cwates with soft wighting for qwick and cawing wewease.”
Stupid.
Then what is the point.
There is none.
And if the responses to the idea of Elmer Fudd being disarmed are any indication this lame-a*s reboot will be a huge fail.
HUGE.
