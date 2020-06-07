Elmer Fudd without a gun?

What a maroon.

From The Hill:

The new series “Looney Tunes Cartoons,” which premiered last week on the streaming service HBO Max, will feature the cartoon’s characteristic violence – using sticks of dynamite, booby traps and the iconic anvils and bank safes dropped onto characters, The New York Times reported last week.

However, Peter Browngardt, the series executive producer and showrunner, told the outlet, “We’re not doing guns.”

“But we can do cartoony violence — TNT, the Acme stuff. All that was kind of grandfathered in,” Browngardt told the outlet.

They’re ‘not doing guns’.

So how TF is Elmer supposed to hunt Bugs?

Oh, that works.

Duck season!

There is none.

And if the responses to the idea of Elmer Fudd being disarmed are any indication this lame-a*s reboot will be a huge fail.

HUGE.

***

