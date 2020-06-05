Over the past couple of months, the Left and the media (we know, we know, same thing) have seemed almost giddy at the thought of tens of millions of Americans losing their jobs and our economy crumbling because they knew it was the only way they stood a chance against Trump in November. Forget that these conditions were a result of a pandemic (you know, the one people seem to have forgotten existed?), no no, they were very clear that it was all Trump’s fault because orange man bad.

Even yesterday they were all but salivating at the idea of 20% unemployment in this country:

Yesterday:

"The May unemployment rate is expected to be near 20% as millions more lost jobs" https://t.co/pkHnX2WZ1E — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) June 5, 2020

Doom and gloom.

Look at that long line of people in masks.

THANKS A LOT, TRUMP!

But wait, there was more:

"Economists polled by Refinitiv expect the US economy to shed another 8 million jobs in May… That would push the unemployment rate to nearly 20%, a record high."https://t.co/cLUHf9yZJj — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) June 5, 2020

Devastated America’s economy.

MILLIONS OF WORKERS HAVE LOST THEIR JOBS.

This one from Forbes though …

"May’s Unemployment Rate Could Exceed 20% And Even Hit The Great Depression’s 25%"https://t.co/eos5gQHgRr — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) June 5, 2020

Another reference from The Great Depression.

Media have been working overtime to remind Americans everything sucks right now.

Even this morning … from WaPo:

This one is from 9:09 a.m. today:

"The federal unemployment rate is expected to rise to close to 20 percent in May"https://t.co/Q1tH9zpNvO — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) June 5, 2020

Except they were all wrong.

Unemployment DROPPED to 13.3% as Amerca added 2.5 MILLION jobs in May.

During a pandemic.

Suck on that, media.

Unemployment is 7% lower than these forecasts guessed, so I look forward to hearing from these same outlets how wonderful and unexpected the results were. — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) June 5, 2020

We’re sure Joe Biden will be front and center cheering for Americans getting their lives back.

Yeah, right.

BREAKING: Unemployment dips to 13.3% as U.S. adds 2.5 million jobs in May as impact from virus eases. https://t.co/oGgnoygV1c — The Associated Press (@AP) June 5, 2020

From the AP:

The U.S. unemployment rate fell to 13.3% in May from 14.7%, and 2.5 million jobs were added — a surprisingly positive reading in the midst of a recession that has paralyzed the economy in the wake of the viral pandemic. The May job gain suggests that businesses have quickly been recalling workers as states have reopened their economies. Other evidence has also shown that the job market meltdown triggered by the coronavirus has bottomed out. The number of people applying for unemployment benefits has declined for nine straight weeks. And the total number of people receiving such aid has essentially leveled off.

But tell us more about our devastated country and people, media.

WOW! Thank you President Trump! — SD🎗 (@SDannny44) June 5, 2020

Hey, if they were going to blame him for the unemployment they should give him credit for the rebound as well, right?

Americans keep on keepin’ on.

***

