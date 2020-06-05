Oh good, we all wanted to hear from Barack Obama about gun violence today.

JUST KIDDING.

And yet here we are, reading and writing about his tweet. To be fair, if he hadn’t talked about wearing orange which makes all sorts of #ObamaGate jokes possible, we probably would have skipped over it. WELL, that and the number of people angry with him for not fixing gun violence especially in Black communities is pretty darn impressive as well.

Take a look:

Obama. Make a like a tree and shut up. Wait, that’s not how it goes.

Trending

Told you the wearing orange thing backfired a lot.

Hey, he’s tweeting about it and wearing orange!

Totally doing his part and stuff.

Orange you glad you read this piece?

Ok, too much … hey man, it’s Friday.

They’re not all winners.

***

