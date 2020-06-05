Joe Biden is such a GREAT pick, Democrats. BAHAHAHA

From telling black Americans ‘they ain’t black’ if they don’t vote for him to claiming 10-15% of Americans are not very good people, Creepy Uncle Joe is on a roll with his campaign. We suppose anyone would be a little out of sorts having been kept in a basement for MONTHS but wow, he’s not exactly proving himself to be the man who can lead this country.

Sure, Hollywood types, media, and the Obama Bros (who are likely writing his tweets and speeches for him) want us to believe Joe is a great uniter and the only man who can save the day but c’mon …

Question of the day: do you agree with Joe Biden that up to 15% of Americans are "not very good people?" I think the number is more like 1% but then again I have been accused of beintg too optimistic. Your thoughts?https://t.co/fBdfqh7Z6k — Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) June 5, 2020

We think he’s a doorknob.

From bloomberg.com:

Presumed Democratic nominee Joe Biden said Thursday that 10 to 15% of Americans are “not very good people.” The remarks came when he was taking part in an online forum with black supporters, moderated by the actor Don Cheadle, that discussed racial relations in the aftermath of the death in police custody of George Floyd, an African American in Minneapolis. The former vice president said that President Donald Trump has been a divisive leader who brings out the worst in people, and that “the vast majority” of Americans are decent and want to make the country a better place. But, he added, “there are probably anywhere from 10 to 15% of the people out there that are just not very good people.”

This reminds us of the time Hillary Clinton called Trump supporters ‘deplorables.’ Huh, how’d that work out for her? OH YEAH, she lost BIGLY.

Let’s see, if we do the math Biden just said right around 50 MILLION Americans are bad people.

That should work out so well for him come November.

The idea there are to 50 million "not very good people" (bad) people in this country is preposterous. I believe a leader should say, "listen man, 99% percent of all Americans want to live peacefully and productively with one another. We need to focus on making that goal… — Kenneth McMann (@McmannKenneth) June 5, 2020

He needs to stop talking — Amy Tarkanian (@MrsT106) June 5, 2020

No no no, let the man speak.

Every time he does he hurts the Democrats’ chances just a little bit more.

Seems to me to be saying 'basket of deplorables' in a different way. — Sandy* (@s_j67) June 5, 2020

Considering 1/2 the country are Democrats, 10-15% is probably a conservative estimate. — Greg Goetz (@search9286) June 5, 2020

Ahem.

Heh.

Democrats think we are “deplorable” — Reggie Hargett (@ReggieHargett) June 5, 2020

And just like in 2016, they will underestimate the deplorables at the polls.

***

