You guys.

There was a soldier … eating lunch … by a Humvee … NEAR THE WHITE HOUSE!!!

OMG!

Forget that DC has seen rioting over the past week or so and we know the military has been called in. No, this is apparently a BIG DEAL.

At least according to Jim Acosta.

Jim is shaken.

Shook?

Shooken? We sorta like shooken.

Heh.

Whatever it is, he seems a teensy bit worked up.

No. No he is NOT ok.

He probably wrote a special entry in his diary just for this picture.

MONSTER!

WHAT WAS IN THE SANDWICH, JIM?!

A big scary car with a big scary man in a big scary uniform.

The his CORE.

Oof.

***

