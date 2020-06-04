The Republican Jewish Coalition quite publicly called on Rep. Eric Swalwell to apologize for comparing Richard Grenell to Nazi Joseph Goebbels.

Last night Democrat @ericswalwell (CA-15) disgustingly compared longtime friend of the Jewish community and the first openly gay member of a Presidential cabinet, @RichardGrenell, to infamous Nazi Joseph Goebbels. RJC National Chairman @normcoleman released this statement: pic.twitter.com/azxD0YdWl1 — RJC (@RJC) June 3, 2020

Swalwell has become nothing more than another boring Twitter troll.

Honestly, we’re thinking the time he farted on national television sort of broke him.

Hi there. I'm German. The "Alternative für Deutschland" are the new Far-Right fascists in Germany. Mr. Grenell thought it was a good idea to get VERY friendly with them. So I suggest you take your request and shove it — #BLM ✊🏻 Sebastian 😷 Peitsch 🌈 (@SPeitsch) June 3, 2020

Umm … hi there?

I never met with the AFD the entire time I was in Germany. — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) June 3, 2020

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.

But let’s be honest with who we’re dealing with here… pic.twitter.com/7NWB9XMTmH — The Last Bewildered Samurai (@SilverPatriot1) June 3, 2020

There it is.

What a disgusting comment from @ericswalwell

There’s no bigger supporter of 🇮🇱 than @RichardGrenell , below he is with @ballabon and me at @ZOA_National gala in which Ric was honored and awarded the Outstanding Diplomacy Award for his work combating antisemitism! pic.twitter.com/tThwA2gKgG — XIMENA (@RepublicanChick) June 3, 2020

But Trump!

The Left truly hates diversity when it comes to diverse people disagreeing with them. — CLIFF McCUTCHEON (@TheCliffMac) June 3, 2020

Exactly.

They are totally the party of ‘diversity’ unless you’re in one of their diverse buckets and you DARE disagree with them. That’s when who they really are comes out, and it never looks good.

Swalwell responded.

In a few years, my children will be old enough to ask, “Dad, what did you do when Trump gassed peaceful protestors for a photo-op at a church?” The only thing I’ll be sorry for is if I’m not able to say, “everything I could to help save our country.” https://t.co/vpmMWeLgJL — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) June 3, 2020

In a few years, Rep. Eric Swalwell’s children will be old enough to read his Twitter feed and they’ll ask him, ‘Dad, why were you acting like such an obnoxious troll as an elected official. It’s really embarrassing, dad. You should delete those tweets and your account.’

Yes, that is Eric’s account but with a George Floyd avi so he can prove to the world how much he REALLY CARES.

Forget that an elected official called a gay man a Nazi, he CARES.

What a maroon.

This is the tweet they were referring to:

Don’t waste your time, @RyanLizza. @RichardGrenell is Goebbels with a Twitter account. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) June 3, 2020

We’re not entirely sure if Eric thinks this is how he appeals to his base but wow, his account has just grown uglier and stupider since he had to give up on ever being the president. Remember when he told people not to buy a bag of chips and to donate that dollar to him instead?

Heh.

Guess how his tweet went over:

