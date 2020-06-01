We’re not sure Yamiche Alcindor is tweeting with the best of intentions here.

She has to know there is a very distinct difference between protesters and rioters …

Sure, she really needs people to believe everyone is divided and hates one another to push her narrative that ‘orange man bad,’ but we’ve seen plenty of footage of police officers hugging, consoling, and even joining with the actual protesters.

.@PressSec played a video of police officers sympathizing with protesters & embracing them. (She didn't mention in NYC some police cruisers drove into crowds or that in Atlanta, two police officers were fired after dragging black college students out of their car & tasing them.) — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) June 1, 2020

The nerve of her showing the goodness in people.

ARGLE BARGLE RAR!

You’d think Yamiche would be glad to see efforts being made around unity. But nope.

If she HAD shared those incidents you referenced, of course you’d be certain to point out the moments of sympathizing, correct? You know, for balance? 🤔 — MyMyMyMyyyCorona (@gtonthesccoast) June 1, 2020

It's called balance, you hack – something you know nothing about! — Not John Steed (@davidspresley) June 1, 2020

She didn’t have to.She knows the press will replay those images over and over.The positive images hardly ever — Jean Tuttle (@waffle721) June 1, 2020

Amen.

If it bleeds it leads.

While I think she is way too argumentative, sometimes we need to see the positive interactions that will hopefully help move things forward rather than all negative that help stir more hate. People cleaning up vs. looting. Hugs vs. rubber bullets. All part of the story. — Laurie (@TherapyDogsRock) June 1, 2020

She doesn’t have to. Everyone can see it. — David Ballinger (@MrCUTigerB) June 1, 2020

Omg can you once, just ONCE, be positive? — Logan McKenna (@LoganMcKennaa) June 1, 2020

Oh GAWD no. If we start being positive and working together to find solutions Trump will win again in November and ultimately that’s all that matters to Yamiche and others in the press like her. The story doesn’t matter, the people don’t matter …

Because orange man BAD and he must be stopped.

