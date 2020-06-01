Nothing screams privilege like cheering on a bunch of rioters for burning down low-income housing then turning around and telling those same rioters, who you call animals, to ‘go home’ when they get a little too close to your wealthy, gated community.

This shot and chaser from the NBA’s Chris Palmer say a whole lot and ain’t none of it good:

‘Yes, burn that low-income housing DOWN but leave my wealthy, gated community alone, you animals you.’

He had to know this was not a great look?

Oh, and then they called the COPS.

You know, the evil people they’re protesting?

Trending

Stay classy, Chris.

Ooh, ooh, we know!

‘Nuff said.

***

Related:

Someone sounds NERVOUS: John Brennan’s tweet about Trump and ‘divisive rhetoric’ REEKS of fear and desperation (tick tock!)

‘Forgive us if we don’t believe you’: Maria Bartiromo NUKES Adam Scared Schiff-less for desperately trying to spin Flynn transcripts

Talk to the HAND! Unhinged Cheri Jacobus calls Mollie Hemingway a ‘white supremacist’ and just GUESS how that goes over

‘You suck at this. Like SO MUCH.’ Joy Reid trying to make her case that Antifa are really the GOOD GUYS goes so very VERY wrong

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Chris PalmerfiresNBAriots