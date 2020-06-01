Leigh Tauss, a writer for INDY WEEK, a progressive paper in North Carolina was super upset that rioters attacked their building because they’re super progressive and surely they wouldn’t attack THEM. Imagine thinking people rioting care that you write mean things about conservatives and Donald Trump? What did she think they’d do? Say, ‘Whoa, wait. Don’t throw a brick through that window, they are PROGRESSIVE. They’re on our side.’

I’m devastated. We are a progressive newspaper. Last night I was inside when the first brick was thrown #Raleigh pic.twitter.com/MJvPdscyqf — Leigh of House (@LeighTauss) May 31, 2020

HOW COULD THEY?!

The alligator won't eat you last no matter how nice you are to him. — Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) June 1, 2020

At the end of the day, it’s still an alligator.

Every time you defended Antifa or excused anyone breaking the law because they were on the “right side”, you asked for this to happen. Congratulations — you got exactly what you asked for. — clayjohanson (@clayjohanson) May 31, 2020

Why are Biden staffers paying their bail? — ryuge (@0ryuge) May 31, 2020

Oof.

Did you paint "progressive" over the door posts in the hopes the mob angel of death would pass you by? — Hank (@The_Real_Hank_) May 31, 2020

Double oof.

Did you honestly believe that your "progressive values" would make you immune to this? — Shashi Galore (@shashigette) May 31, 2020

Insurance will cover it, it's only property. — Steve Madurski #Pathead (@Noone86595893) May 31, 2020

That’s what Sally Kohn says anyway.

Progress! 😅👍🏻 — Panda de la ville (@Pandadelaville) June 1, 2020

Welcome to progressive ideals in action. — The Closet On The Right (@closetonright) June 1, 2020

Sorry, not sorry.

Enjoy the monster you created — Beth (@Beth_Basada) June 1, 2020

This is where your ‘progress’ leads. — Gerard Batten (@GerardBattenUK) June 1, 2020

Certainly feels that way right now, doesn’t it?

I’m sorry for your loss. You did not deserve this. Rioters do not care about how progressive you are. Let me know if I can be of assistance. — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) May 31, 2020

And of course, Scott Presler steps up and offers to help.

Because even when we’re snarky on the Right, at the end of the day we’ll do our part to help our fellow man.

Even if they’re progressive.

