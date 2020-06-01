Leigh Tauss, a writer for INDY WEEK, a progressive paper in North Carolina was super upset that rioters attacked their building because they’re super progressive and surely they wouldn’t attack THEM. Imagine thinking people rioting care that you write mean things about conservatives and Donald Trump? What did she think they’d do? Say, ‘Whoa, wait. Don’t throw a brick through that window, they are PROGRESSIVE. They’re on our side.’

HOW COULD THEY?!

At the end of the day, it’s still an alligator.

Trending

Oof.

Double oof.

That’s what Sally Kohn says anyway.

Sorry, not sorry.

Certainly feels that way right now, doesn’t it?

And of course, Scott Presler steps up and offers to help.

Because even when we’re snarky on the Right, at the end of the day we’ll do our part to help our fellow man.

Even if they’re progressive.

***

Related:

Well well WELL: Catherine Herridge shares screenshots showing ‘variation of FBI language’ documenting Flynn/Kislyak call and WOW

How-to terrorism?! Blue-checked professor tweets thread detailing EXACTLY how to pull down the Washington Monument

OOPS: Chris Palmer wanted rioters to BURN IT ALL DOWN until ‘the animals’ reached his wealthy, gated community (screenshots)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Leigh TaussProgressive Paperrioters