Leigh Tauss, a writer for INDY WEEK, a progressive paper in North Carolina was super upset that rioters attacked their building because they’re super progressive and surely they wouldn’t attack THEM. Imagine thinking people rioting care that you write mean things about conservatives and Donald Trump? What did she think they’d do? Say, ‘Whoa, wait. Don’t throw a brick through that window, they are PROGRESSIVE. They’re on our side.’
I’m devastated. We are a progressive newspaper. Last night I was inside when the first brick was thrown #Raleigh pic.twitter.com/MJvPdscyqf
— Leigh of House (@LeighTauss) May 31, 2020
HOW COULD THEY?!
The alligator won't eat you last no matter how nice you are to him.
— Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) June 1, 2020
At the end of the day, it’s still an alligator.
Every time you defended Antifa or excused anyone breaking the law because they were on the “right side”, you asked for this to happen. Congratulations — you got exactly what you asked for.
— clayjohanson (@clayjohanson) May 31, 2020
Why are Biden staffers paying their bail?
— ryuge (@0ryuge) May 31, 2020
Oof.
Did you paint "progressive" over the door posts in the hopes the mob angel of death would pass you by?
— Hank (@The_Real_Hank_) May 31, 2020
Double oof.
Did you honestly believe that your "progressive values" would make you immune to this?
— Shashi Galore (@shashigette) May 31, 2020
Insurance will cover it, it's only property.
— Steve Madurski #Pathead (@Noone86595893) May 31, 2020
That’s what Sally Kohn says anyway.
Progress! 😅👍🏻
— Panda de la ville (@Pandadelaville) June 1, 2020
Welcome to progressive ideals in action.
— The Closet On The Right (@closetonright) June 1, 2020
Sorry, not sorry.
Enjoy the monster you created
— Beth (@Beth_Basada) June 1, 2020
This is where your ‘progress’ leads.
— Gerard Batten (@GerardBattenUK) June 1, 2020
Certainly feels that way right now, doesn’t it?
I’m sorry for your loss. You did not deserve this.
Rioters do not care about how progressive you are.
Let me know if I can be of assistance.
— #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) May 31, 2020
And of course, Scott Presler steps up and offers to help.
Because even when we’re snarky on the Right, at the end of the day we’ll do our part to help our fellow man.
Even if they’re progressive.
***
