It’s easy to miss what’s still going on with Flynn, Trump, and the Deep State when the country is locked down and/or burning BUT luckily we here at Twitchy can multitask. Adam Schiff (scared Schiffless as we like to call him) is really trying his best to pretend the documents Richard Grenell has declassified don’t make him, Nadler, and Democrats in general look as dirty as we know they all are.

If he thinks we’ll believe his ‘facts’ we have a bridge to sell him.

In Russia.

Heh.

Here’s what the Flynn transcripts show: Gen. Flynn secretly discussed the U.S. response to Russia’s brazen election interference, and lied about it to the FBI and Vice President. No wonder Trump and his allies are trying to re-write history, Because the facts are so damning. pic.twitter.com/eNZMFlDSSa — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) May 29, 2020

Nice try, Adam.

But …

What she said.

Keep going, @MariaBartiromo. Keep the pressure on. — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) May 30, 2020

Adam Schiff is panicking — Hank (@Overhang515) May 31, 2020

Yup, he really is.

Another lie. Still waiting on your rock solid evidence. #fullofschiff — Chris Tsotsoros (@ctsotsoros) May 30, 2020

Your summary of this call should be enough to remove you from office. Are your Twitter followers so enamored with you they won’t read the transcript themselves to see it was the regular course of business for an incoming DNI, or are they dumb enough to interpret it like you? — Rebecca (@RWeave717) May 30, 2020

Please identify the actual statements in the call transcript and from the original 302 that are in conflict. Oh wait, the original 302 is missing. So…….. — Michael Garabedian (@TexasGarabedian) May 30, 2020

Reminder: Everything Schiff says is a lie. — mallen2010 (@mallen2010) May 29, 2020

Adam, it's over, the world knows you're a lying sack of Schiff. — Boredvet (@Corkyshomebiz) May 30, 2020

They show that you’re a disgraceful liar. — *Skwirly Q* ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@QSkwirly) May 30, 2020

Why don't you point to the specific part of this conversation that was illegal or even inappropriate. You can't because you are a lying hack. — Howard Notelling (@BluegrassPundit) May 29, 2020

But … Russia! Ukraine! COVID! ELEVENTY!!!

***

