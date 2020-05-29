Trump’s America.

Whatever, CNN.

Watch.

Bakari Sellers on CNN this morning blames “Trump’s America” for the Minneapolis police arresting a CNN reporter. Last I checked, the Governor of Minnesota is a Democrat and the mayor of Minneapolis is a Democrat. Trump Derangement Syndrome is out of control. pic.twitter.com/jcQTYb4k1a — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 29, 2020

Hate to break it to Bakari but Democrats run that city and they have for a long, long time. It’s one thing to disagree with or even dislike the president, but it’s another thing entirely to be so wrapped up in your hatred and bias that you say really stupid crap on national television.

CNN is gonna CNN, we get it.

We’ve had a “progressive” mayor for 40 years and a “progressive” governor for 11 years and that has evidently done nothing to address police brutality and close the racial and economic gap — Jose Manuel Benitez (@BoldNorthJM) May 29, 2020

But you know, ORANGE MAN BAD.

I spilled my coffee this morning and Trump has yet to apologize for it. — 🇺🇸 (@SD4_US) May 29, 2020

And the AG, Ellison is a Democrat. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) May 29, 2020

Another Democrat.

Was it Obama's America when 'burn this bitch down' Ferguson happened? — Liliana Rose (@LilianaRose001) May 29, 2020

It's always Trump…that's all they know — Karen (@Karen31745891) May 29, 2020

And riots/protests like these started under @BarackObama. So I guess we are still witnessing what Obama’s America looks like — Mike Kearns (@mikepkearns) May 29, 2020

The hating LEFT blames Trump for everything — john (@privracky) May 29, 2020

