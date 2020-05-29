Yeah yeah, MSNBC is gonna MSNBC but STILL … OMG EL OH EL!

Dude, when people are literally setting fires that in and of itself goes beyond ‘unruly.’

Watch this hot mess:

‘Sure, the building behind me is engorged in flames but it’s really just a peaceful protest. Hey, at least there aren’t any of those dangerous Second Amendment activists around here, right?’

ROFL.

This is fine.

Not unruly at all.

Nope.

Heh.

Trending

Mostly.

When the first windows were broken and items were stolen it stopped being a protest.

Hey, good point. Where is his mask?!

These same reporters claimed the peaceful protesters who broke NO LAWS in Michigan ‘stormed the Capitol.’

Sadly it’s all too real.

Or maybe it’s hilarious?

A little of both.

***

Related:

One more quarter in the nut-punching machine! Rep. Eric Swalwell tries picking another fight with Richard Grenell annnd so much OUCH

‘Maybe YOU can answer this, no one else has’: Brit Hume calls out ‘Team Apocalypse’ in heated back and forth on lockdowns

‘The joke isn’t funny anymore’: Tweets take the ‘WEAR MUH MASKS’ narrative apart, prove it’s absolutely political

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: firesMinneapolisMSNBCriots