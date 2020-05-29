Yeah yeah, MSNBC is gonna MSNBC but STILL … OMG EL OH EL!

Dude, when people are literally setting fires that in and of itself goes beyond ‘unruly.’

Watch this hot mess:

Why you shouldn’t let liberals anywhere near the levers of power, in 12 seconds: pic.twitter.com/RclcSOypb3 — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) May 29, 2020

‘Sure, the building behind me is engorged in flames but it’s really just a peaceful protest. Hey, at least there aren’t any of those dangerous Second Amendment activists around here, right?’

ROFL.

“It is not generally speaking unruly” pic.twitter.com/hHEXkFRTkq — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) May 29, 2020

This is fine.

Not unruly at all.

Nope.

Heh.

"It's mostly peaceful arson and looting." — BattleSwarm (@BattleSwarmBlog) May 29, 2020

Mostly.

When fires were started, it stopped being a protest. — Ex-GOP Greg (@Flying59Vette) May 29, 2020

When the first windows were broken and items were stolen it stopped being a protest.

When the riots get to his neighborhood, do you think he’s find them unruly? — Lone V (@TMIWITW) May 29, 2020

He's insane. — BGH – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@KissMyCamo) May 29, 2020

Where's your mask? — Andrew Manning (@VikesPessimist) May 29, 2020

Hey, good point. Where is his mask?!

'unruly'…I bet his parents told he and his siblings to stop that 'nonsense' or they would get what's coming to them…. — Dag (@hickorygolf2008) May 29, 2020

A protest that’s not unruly while a two-alarm fire blazes behind him. Unreal. — ArnieM (@123arnie) May 29, 2020

I want to be cautious how I say this: as the city burns down around him, it's *just* a protest. — Emily Tindelson (@tindelson) May 29, 2020

It's mostly a protest. It's not generally speaking unruly. But there are some fires. SMDH — NadaRussianBot (@BamaNanaTam) May 29, 2020

These same reporters claimed the peaceful protesters who broke NO LAWS in Michigan ‘stormed the Capitol.’

This isn't real is it? — christiano (@gmachine) May 29, 2020

Sadly it’s all too real.

Or maybe it’s hilarious?

A little of both.

***

Related:

