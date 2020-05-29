Since Twitter is super careful about making sure they flag tweets promoting violence surely they flagged this winner from the queen of awful herself, Hillary Clinton.

Hrm, nope.

No flag.

What does she think a reckoning is?

Good ol’ Hillary, always showing us her true colors once again.

No one has ever accused her of not being a disgusting, horrible harpy.

Accurate reason for reporting.

Right?

As a refresher …

Yeah, the armed men who didn’t break any laws are the domestic terrorists.

Run with that, Hillary.

