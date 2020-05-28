As Twitchy readers know, Rep. Eric Swalwell just keeps on trying to pick fights with Richard Grenell that never end well for the man responsible for the fart heard ’round the world. We’re not entirely sure why Swalwell thinks that he will somehow come out the victor in these debates, but this is the second time Grenell has made him his b*tch.

He never learns.

Take a look.

Tick tock. “Those are coming.” Well, you’re no longer director and the Flynn tapes never came. All you have to show for your work is the dirt on your boots from shoveling and burying evidence for @realDonaldTrump. #ShowUsTheTape https://t.co/ldYLn9LcQl — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) May 28, 2020

Tick tock? What?

Maybe Swalwell should avoid talking about burying evidence, just sayin’.

Grenell responded …

They are coming. There’s a thoughtful process to transparency. For years you went on TV spreading the Russian propaganda – knowing the entire time that not one single person under oath from your committee saw any collusion. Not one. It’s shameful! https://t.co/APPwAT05DQ — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) May 28, 2020

BUT ORANGE MAN BAD.

No?

We’re so confused these days about what their arguments at this point really are.

The guy who spread “Russian propaganda” is the one who asked Russia to hack his opponent. It’s also the guy who said he believed Putin over the brave intelligence officers you betrayed. That guy is @realDonaldTrump. You chose to enable him. I choose to check him. https://t.co/ZgH2PHrXua — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) May 28, 2020

Check him?

CHECK TRUMP?!

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Ugh, this guy is such a dolt.

You spent tens of millions of taxpayer dollars weaponizing the US government & telling Americans there was massive collusion. Your own committee interviewed more than 50 people under oath & they all said the same thing: they know of no collusion. But on TV you said the opposite. https://t.co/UpDdaSeRXi — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) May 28, 2020

In other words, Eric the wonder-farter LIED.

Grenell continued:

You said the opposite knowing what the 50 people said under oath – and yet for years you didn’t want their transcripts to be made public. Transparency is required! Americans deserve to see how this hoax developed and who silenced those who raised doubts early on. https://t.co/zNGqnCLDtu — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) May 28, 2020

Transparency is kryptonite to jackwagons like Swalwell:

Weaponize? History lesson: Democrats were in the minority for the Russia Investigation — it was a GOP-led investigation that allowed witnesses to not answer questions. And the Mueller investigation came from @realDonaldTrump’s appointees. So, show us the Flynn tapes or buzz off. https://t.co/H4AzYhAolv — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) May 28, 2020

Ooooh, or buzz off.

This guy wanted to be president.

I read the transcripts. There were lots of questions from Democrats. Lots. You just didn’t find any collusion when they were under oath – so the transcripts were the only thing you didn’t leak to the DC media. https://t.co/tx4seOXbHq — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) May 28, 2020

What he said.

Did you read: — Manafort gave polling data to Russians — @realDonaldTrump lied about Trump Tower Moscow deal during the 2016 primary season — Jr. meeting with the Russians in Trump Tower — @realDonaldTrump asking Russia to hack @HillaryClinton Read it again. https://t.co/B4zrD0n9ej — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) May 28, 2020

Swalwell is trying so hard.

Dude, walk away.

Oh, I read. I read it all. And you lied about collusion. And Americans who see the facts that you tried to hide are furious. https://t.co/WrARy1fWjG — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) May 28, 2020

This is so comical. The Republicans led the Russia investigation, which ended in March 2018. They chose to not release the transcripts. What on earth are you talking about? I’m worried about you. Lay off the Trump Kool-Aid. You’ve had too much. https://t.co/BVhEAS3Oya — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) May 28, 2020

Swalwell argues like a 12-year-old junior high school girl trying to pick a fight with someone way smarter.

Seriously.

Please GFY Fartman. — RockyMtnHighChick 💋 (@COConservataria) May 28, 2020

You can't gas light your way out of your lies Eric. — Mr. Will (@RoscoenOtis) May 28, 2020

Gaslight.

Hey, we see what he did there.

Farts well, just stop.

***

