As Twitchy readers know, Rep. Eric Swalwell just keeps on trying to pick fights with Richard Grenell that never end well for the man responsible for the fart heard ’round the world. We’re not entirely sure why Swalwell thinks that he will somehow come out the victor in these debates, but this is the second time Grenell has made him his b*tch.

He never learns.

Take a look.

Tick tock? What?

Maybe Swalwell should avoid talking about burying evidence, just sayin’.

Grenell responded …

BUT ORANGE MAN BAD.

No?

We’re so confused these days about what their arguments at this point really are.

Check him?

CHECK TRUMP?!

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Trending

Ugh, this guy is such a dolt.

In other words, Eric the wonder-farter LIED.

Grenell continued:

Transparency is kryptonite to jackwagons like Swalwell:

Ooooh, or buzz off.

This guy wanted to be president.

What he said.

Swalwell is trying so hard.

Dude, walk away.

Swalwell argues like a 12-year-old junior high school girl trying to pick a fight with someone way smarter.

Seriously.

Gaslight.

Hey, we see what he did there.

Farts well, just stop.

***

