Remember when politicians swore by the CDC? We suppose once the ‘data and science’ stopped supporting their lockdown and draconian, authoritarian measures to use the virus as a weapon against Trump in November they moved on to another ‘model.’

As long as it’s politically advantageous to certain people for Americans to continue suffering this won’t change … sorry, not sorry.

CDC itself has admitted the following:

Here's what CDC report admitted w/out saying it:

-Lockdowns did nothing. 10s of MMs infected anyway.

-US COVID epidemic was bad flu season, exacerbated by nursing home fiasco.

-Not nearly as lethal or harmful as advertised.

-Models wrong

-No interventions did anything productive. — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) May 28, 2020

Little late to the party, CDC.

So what’s the deal with extended lockdowns, masks, and other BULLSH*T?

Oh, that’s right, it’s political. We said that up there.

Heh.

The models will never be right; There will be no drug therapy; There will be no vaccine; Masks are only marginally effective; We just need to tough it out and keep going. — Theodore Beza (@theodore_beza) May 28, 2020

And if they do come up with a vaccine some people will want it, others won’t. You know, sort of like the flu.

Yeah yeah, we’re not supposed to compare it to the flu.

*eye roll*

In other words a dem plandemic. Got it. — Craig Jordan (@CraigJordan1) May 28, 2020

Can we take the mask off now? — AJ🇺🇸 🏳️‍🌈🌈⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@AJCalMaga) May 28, 2020

Yes, dammit.

So, time to pivot to riots? — James Hughes (@JamesHu73846237) May 28, 2020

It’s all so ridiculous, right?

But, wear your magical non-protective mask to symbolize your devotion to the religion of Science and your subservience to the State. — Frank Carr (@jfrankcarr) May 28, 2020

Show us you’re a GOOD PERSON, put on the mask! Do as you’re told.

Have we mentioned yet today that everything is stupid?

***

