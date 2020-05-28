Remember when politicians swore by the CDC? We suppose once the ‘data and science’ stopped supporting their lockdown and draconian, authoritarian measures to use the virus as a weapon against Trump in November they moved on to another ‘model.’
As long as it’s politically advantageous to certain people for Americans to continue suffering this won’t change … sorry, not sorry.
CDC itself has admitted the following:
Here's what CDC report admitted w/out saying it:
-Lockdowns did nothing. 10s of MMs infected anyway.
-US COVID epidemic was bad flu season, exacerbated by nursing home fiasco.
-Not nearly as lethal or harmful as advertised.
-Models wrong
-No interventions did anything productive.
— Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) May 28, 2020
Little late to the party, CDC.
So what’s the deal with extended lockdowns, masks, and other BULLSH*T?
Oh, that’s right, it’s political. We said that up there.
Heh.
The models will never be right; There will be no drug therapy; There will be no vaccine; Masks are only marginally effective; We just need to tough it out and keep going.
— Theodore Beza (@theodore_beza) May 28, 2020
And if they do come up with a vaccine some people will want it, others won’t. You know, sort of like the flu.
Yeah yeah, we’re not supposed to compare it to the flu.
*eye roll*
In other words a dem plandemic. Got it.
— Craig Jordan (@CraigJordan1) May 28, 2020
Can we take the mask off now?
— AJ🇺🇸 🏳️🌈🌈⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@AJCalMaga) May 28, 2020
Yes, dammit.
So, time to pivot to riots?
— James Hughes (@JamesHu73846237) May 28, 2020
It’s all so ridiculous, right?
But, wear your magical non-protective mask to symbolize your devotion to the religion of Science and your subservience to the State.
— Frank Carr (@jfrankcarr) May 28, 2020
Show us you’re a GOOD PERSON, put on the mask! Do as you’re told.
Have we mentioned yet today that everything is stupid?
***
Related:
Kathy Griffin FLIPS OUT when DC Examiner editor shares they have reached out to Secret Service for comment on her ‘threat’