Huh.

Now, why oh why would Virginia Senator Mark Warner want to stop Richard Grenell from declassifying unmasking requests around the Flynn case? Gosh, you’d think he’d want some sort of justice and transparency for General Flynn, especially when we’ve seen everything the Deep State put him through because ‘orange man bad.’ But for whatever reason, Warner didn’t want the requests declassified.

Grenell being the total bada*s he is, turned him down of course.

Catherine Herridge was good enough to share the correspondence:

#FLYNN READ: @MarkWarner May 20 letter requested underlying intel reports and “rationale for declassifying these unmasking requests” @RichardGrenell responds “I find it puzzling that your letter initially complains about the declassification of the identities of unmaskers, — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) May 26, 2020

We find it puzzling as well.

…a declassification that posed no conceivable risks to sources or methods, only to then request the declassification of actual intelligence reports” #MyHighlighter @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/vWQ89qBW9w — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) May 26, 2020

We love the closing paragraph:

Lastly, I should add, I gladly would have discussed this and other intelligence matters with you directly had you not chosen to cancel our planned call and then ignored subsequent requests by my office to reschedule.

Warner has been running from Grenell.

Why?

Ric Grenell absolutely should be made the head of the FBI, then the CIA — Phyliss Walker (@pdkwalk) May 26, 2020

Wow, I hope @MarkWarner wasn’t standing behind @RepSwalwell when he got those 3rd degree burns from @RichardGrenell. Explosive situation. — Garry Baskin (@luvbndad) May 26, 2020

Would love to hear your justification @MarkWarner — off2paradise (@off2paradise) May 26, 2020

We would too.

The only Transparency Democrats like is selective and often misleading or false information leaked to the Press. Then, object when the real/accurate information is declassified. — Sandy Williams MD (@sandytntn) May 26, 2020

I'm embarrassed to have @MarkWarner as the Senator from my once great state of Virginia. That goes for @timkaine also. — AnnaV (@perchance99) May 26, 2020

Definite clown show here in Virginia.

Yup.

When will the call transcripts be released? This would clear up everything — MJR jnr (@onetruebritt) May 26, 2020

Warner has no business sitting on the Senate Intel oversight committee. — Whit (@whitforreal) May 26, 2020

He should explain his texting with Adam Waldman. What he knows about Oleg Deripaska. Maybe you could bring some of that to the surface. — Alex Goodman⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@alex_goodman) May 26, 2020

Right? There are some strange connections with Warner and the Steele dossier … just sayin’.

You have big shoes to fill @RepRatcliffe — Arthur Puccini-No to 4th aid package- (@DesertMonkey4) May 26, 2020

That he does.

Warner can run, but he can’t hide.

