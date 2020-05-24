It’s about time we saw a ‘tag’ on Twitter that did our ‘Karen’ fixation justice considering ‘she’ has become such a source of hilarity, mockery, and even snarky joy. #AtKarensGarageSale is just that tag, filled with all sorts of hilarious things you could see a Karen trying to sell in her garage.

Even when Karen is a D-List actress wearing a crocheted mask …

Don’t worry, she’s wearing a FILTER, people.

It would indeed be a very whiny garage sale.

Hrm, good question. Perhaps the Ultra Karen who only speaks to district managers?

Perfect.

That’s a LOTTA nametags.

But whyyyyy?

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

This is funny because it’s true.

At a garage sale.

Heh.

Don’t make her talk to your manager!

We’ve gotta be careful or Karen will want to talk to OUR manager.

***

