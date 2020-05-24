It’s about time we saw a ‘tag’ on Twitter that did our ‘Karen’ fixation justice considering ‘she’ has become such a source of hilarity, mockery, and even snarky joy. #AtKarensGarageSale is just that tag, filled with all sorts of hilarious things you could see a Karen trying to sell in her garage.

Even when Karen is a D-List actress wearing a crocheted mask …

Don’t worry, she’s wearing a FILTER, people.

#AtKarensGarageSale

Lots and lots of whining pic.twitter.com/r77wE03zrF — Lizzy Lou Who 🇺🇸 (@_wintergirl93) May 24, 2020

It would indeed be a very whiny garage sale.

Hrm, good question. Perhaps the Ultra Karen who only speaks to district managers?

A well worn pair of binoculars #AtKarensGarageSale pic.twitter.com/pUvHkYxFKR — ⚾️ Is It Opening Day Yet? ⚾️ #NatsFan Carla (@LibertyBelleCJL) May 24, 2020

Perfect.

#AtKarensGarageSale

The nametags of ALL the managers yelled at. pic.twitter.com/M4gegGrlyX — G (@TCC_Grouchy) May 24, 2020

That’s a LOTTA nametags.

But whyyyyy?

A pile of V-Neck T-shirts purchased with soon to be expired Kohl's Cash, now available #AtKarensGarageSale — Jordan Crowder (@jordancrowder) May 24, 2020

#AtKarensGarageSale you can find her collection of holiday sweaters and vests she is only getting rid of because she gained extra weight when her daughter got pregnant. pic.twitter.com/Nbj0AtUwEl — Igor Snowden (@SnowdenIgor) May 24, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

#AtKarensGarageSale she tries to sell her hoarded toilet paper at a marked-up price — Tell Ya✒ (@telliabear) May 24, 2020

This is funny because it’s true.

Excuse me miss, does this shoe come in another color?#AtKarensGarageSale — Deb E 🌻 (@Deborah_H7) May 24, 2020

At a garage sale.

Heh.

No way you are talking her down from .50 to .25. Forget about it, and how dare you! #AtKarensGarageSale — Geoff_the_Railroader🚂💨 (@5150Midwest) May 24, 2020

Don’t make her talk to your manager!

#AtKarensGarageSale

You can meet her cats. — txgirl2009 (@txgirl2009) May 24, 2020

#AtKarensGarageSale You will see her pet Karen Terrier… pic.twitter.com/7n41DhFauU — SeXXXieStaci 🚨 $5 ONLYFANS 🎥💦 (@Staci95246210) May 24, 2020

We’ve gotta be careful or Karen will want to talk to OUR manager.

