Gosh. Super sorry, this is happening to you, S.E. Cupp.

Poor thing.

‘My god,’ she says.

And yes, we’re pretty sure she deliberately wrote God with a lower-case ‘G’ since she’s an edgy atheist and stuff.

How dare those FREE PEOPLE go outside and do FREE THINGS over a weekend celebrating the brave men and women who gave their lives for our FREEDOM?! The nerve! The HORROR!

Ugh, and the media wonder why we hate them.

S.E. , who do you think is taking this less seriously? People outdoors at a swimming pool or your network with giant Carrot Top stage props? https://t.co/ACBq9xdRC1 pic.twitter.com/o6zuDC45iQ — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 24, 2020

You mean the Cuomo brother who broke his quarantine when he was still contagious? Wonder if Cupp was this SHOCKED and outraged when he did that?

No one, and I mean NO ONE collecting a paycheck from CNN gets to pull the feigning outrage act at people going outside anymore until they call this shit out. Clowns. @secupp pic.twitter.com/8TrNQ3ZXxn — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 24, 2020

‘Clowns’ is putting it nicely.

ALL OF THESE PEOPLE ARE GOING TO DIE!*

*Only if they're over 70 or have underlying medical conditions. Otherwise there's a remote chance they'll just get sick for a few days.#ReadTheFacts#StopThePanic https://t.co/PhW6jJpi5Y — Allen Ray 'Rona Ate My Cat (@2CynicAl65) May 24, 2020

Very remote at this point.

But you know, gotta keep that hysteria GOING.

OH NO. People acting like people instead of bowing down to their “ media overlords”. You’re irrelevant. Get used to it. — The Turquoise Temptress (@heartsabustin) May 24, 2020

Americans, doing what freedom loving Americans should be doing. — Steve-😷 (@estbom) May 24, 2020

So? We. Cannot. Hide. Forever. There will likely be no miracle vaccine. — (((WitCoHE))) (@E__Strobel) May 24, 2020

Governor blackface killing blacks at the beach. Pathetic!https://t.co/q0b9DfWcnm — Moe Szyslak (@PubOperator) May 24, 2020

Ain’t that some sh*t? The day AFTER Ralph Northam hints that he will make a decree that all Virginians must wear a mask when going into businesses (thanks to that jacka*s Mayor Stoney) the blackface expert was spotted at Virginia Beach sans mask and definitely standing closer than six feet to people.

And crickets from Cupp. Color us shocked.

Pearl clutching over people returning to their normal lives makes you look weak and judgemental.

Americans aee not accustomed to living in fear, especially that which is demonstrated to be patently false, such as the virus scare.

We overcome, we don’t cower. pic.twitter.com/wzLTplHE8C — Dwarfclone (@CloneDwarf) May 24, 2020

My God indeed! 682 deaths out of only 6,137,428 people!? Would that they had the leadership of New York or Michigan! — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) May 24, 2020

You should stay home forever and ever. Please. — V (@TMIWITW) May 24, 2020

The Ozark states combined have had abt 25,000 cases. If the Ozarks were a county in NY, that would place it 8th, with the 3 states totaling fewer combined cases than Manhattan. This is a perfect example of NY media liberals trying to govern the nation like you would NYC. — Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) May 24, 2020

So sit down.

*waits for CNN to report, falsely, "all the people there got infected"* — scott coleman (@bandphan) May 24, 2020

🙄🙄🙄 you are not well — Aubrey (@ok247365) May 24, 2020

Something in the water at CNN.

Seriously.

I’m sorry this is happening to you. — markb (@cubscoltsfan) May 24, 2020

Thoughts and prayers for her, right?

