Beto O’Rourke … we’d all but forgotten about that guy. EL OH EL.

You guys remember him, right? The furry who tried to beat Ted Cruz, failed, then tried to run for president and failed again?

Beto was also known for one other teensy, weensy little thing as well:

Oh YEAH, that whole drunk driving thing.

And Dana Loesch is right, that was dangerous, dumb, and weak.

If anyone knows dangerous, dumb, and weak it’s Beto.

That’s RIGHT, he fled!

Wow.

Don’t feel bad, we did too and we write about this crap for a living.

Painful.

Dana winning the internet? Must be a day that ends in ‘y’.

