Still crazy that Democratic governors are holding their states hostage so they can continue ‘getting off’ on their power trips. From Gov. Ralph ‘Coonman’ Northam hanging out at Virginia Beach with no mask and standing VERY VERY VERY close to several people to Gov. ‘Release the Gretchen’ Whitmer opening up the part of her state where her summer home just happens to be, these governors’ actions prove it’s not about safety or the people, but instead it’s about politics and power.

It’s the Democrat way.

AG took ol’ Gretch apart in a fairly spectacular thread:

Still crazy that MI's Whitmer extended the stay at home order for 2 weeks without any real justification. She concedes that we have flattened the curve and claims the extension is to "avoid a second wave," but the original stated goal of the lockdown was to flatten the curve. — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) May 24, 2020

Remember when they asked Americans to give them two weeks at home to flatten the curve?

Good times.

Evidence from other states that have re-opened almost a month ago is clear that opening with precautions should not lead to a large second wave so this is just moving the goal-posts without reason. Especially since you can cite same excuse 2 weeks later so no real goal line. — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) May 24, 2020

States that opened almost a month ago are kicking a*s and taking names.

Meanwhile, Whitmer has not received nearly sufficient scrutiny for her policy of forcing COVID-19 patients back into nursing homes (which was slightly adjusted this week w additional requirements). That policy, like in several other states, has turned out to be a disaster. — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) May 24, 2020

She really is awful, folks.

And it is especially deserving of additional scrutiny after a viral video showed a man beating an elderly patient at a nursing home given the suspect's father claims he was transferred to that facility from the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19: https://t.co/cbFIqm7Jng — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) May 24, 2020

No words.

But you know, she CARES SO MUCH about the people!

Meanwhile, Whitmer did allow up north to open. That's good, but optics aren't great when it looks like she did so because her family wanted to celebrate Memorial Weekend up there: https://t.co/lwPZylxxbQ — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) May 24, 2020

Rules for thee but not for me.

Btw this type of questionable enforcement has been a defining aspect of Whitmer's response. Remember when she banned the sale of gardening seeds b4 reversing: https://t.co/p4hQ5Vi2e7 Or threatened doctors prescribing HCQ b4 reversing course days later: https://t.co/NQytqFzAzd — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) May 24, 2020

Everything ol’ Gretch has done is to audition for the role of Joe Biden’s VP. And seriously, if this is what the Democratic Party wants, economies crashing, people locked in their homes or forced to wear masks, unemployment raging … why would anyone vote for any Democrat ever again?

It’s moved beyond flattening the curve to controlling the population. — New Year(Fat)Ninja (@GaBiggunn) May 24, 2020

If avoiding a 2nd wave is reason enough to extend a lockdown they could extend it indefinitely. — northcliqueboy (@chadwhitfield5) May 24, 2020

Shorter Whitmer: Power is an aphrodisiac. — Dandy Truman (@DandyTruman) May 24, 2020

Oxymorons: Flat-Curve

New-Normal The left uses ambiguous language to control folks. — SapienSociety (@SapienSociety) May 24, 2020

Continued lockdowns ensure a second wave. Open every state still being locked down! — Laura Molinari (@keeperathome7) May 24, 2020

What she said.

***

