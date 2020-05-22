You knew Candace Owens would hand Joe Biden his backside after the comments he made this morning about how a black host ‘ain’t black’ if he doesn’t know whether or not he’s voting for him. No matter how many blue-checks come out of the woodwork to insist this wasn’t a big deal, the way many black Americans have responded AIN’T good for the Democrats.

That’s how we say that, right Joe?

Candace just leveled him:

WOW!! @JoeBiden tells @cthagod that if blacks have to think about whether they are for Trump or for Biden then, “YOU AIN’T BLACK”. Disgusting! @TheDemocrats view black people as trained chimpanzees who should not ask questions, but perform the same circus act every 4 years. pic.twitter.com/2ObfeXJTFz — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) May 22, 2020

Disgusting is putting it mildly.

She continued:

REMINDER BLACK PEOPLE: If you don’t do the bidding for wealthy white Democrats “YOU AIN’T BLACK”. Just IMAGINE the media reaction if @realDonaldTrump said this to a black person that asked questions about his policies? Or if Trump said “ain’t” when speaking to black people? pic.twitter.com/ipKNPUVhC9 — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) May 22, 2020

Candace is PISSED.

And who could blame her?

If Trump had said something like this the media would be SCREAMING about how racist he is and pretending he called Nazis ‘very fine people.’

Candace nailed it! Worse than the “you ain’t black” comment is the purposeful utilization of the word “ain’t”. Why did you choose to use that word @JoeBiden ? — Ryan 🇺🇸👨‍👩‍👧‍👦⚾️🥎☠️🐺 (@krashafamily) May 22, 2020

This will haunt Biden up to and through the election, that is of course, if the Democrats actually nominate him.

Media give (D) a pass to mock blacks because “we really know what they meant and it wasn’t racist.” #FakeNewsMedia use “secret intent” all the time as a weapon against (R) while framing the same language from (D) as being supportive. Racism is racism, right? #Hypocrisy — Paul Lazenby (@PLazerbeam) May 22, 2020

"Put ya'll back in chains!" – @JoeBiden …good luck with that Jojo. — Morbidity Obese Hornet (@mapod1964) May 22, 2020

The ex-V.P. of the United States saying "stay on the plantation." This is an abhorrent and utterly racist and demeaning thing to say. He's admitting that he believes that black identity is subject to loyalty to the Democrat Party.#WalkAway #RememberInNovember — 🇺🇸 Defeat The Left -Text TRUMP to 88022 🇺🇸 (@AlexDavid1776) May 22, 2020

Joe blew it this time — Robbie The K (@RobbieTheK2) May 22, 2020

The dems show their true colors every day. People need to pay attention! — Dawn (@usa_blessed1) May 22, 2020

Wow. Biden is handing the election to @realDonaldTrump on a silver platter. — Holly A. Mathis (@h_mathis1) May 22, 2020

Let’s hope Trump sends him a thank you card next when he’s still president next year.

Maybe a batch of freshly baked cookies as well.

***

