We had to check three times for the little blue checkmark but YES, this is from the real Shaun King. Seems he’s had an epiphany of sorts watching Georgia Republicans actually give a damn about Ahmaud Arbery’s death while Kentucky Democrats did very little for Breona Taylor.

He’s not exactly been ‘red-pilled’ here but his thread is fascinating.

Take a look:

It pains me to say this, but I have found the Georgia Republicans in leadership to be far more responsive under pressure in the Ahmaud Arbery case than the key Kentucky Democrats in leadership in the Breonna Taylor case. Every single decision maker in Georgia was a Republican. — Shaun King (@shaunking) May 22, 2020

It’s almost like Republicans aren’t evil racists.

Huh, who knew?

In Louisville, Kentucky where Breonna Taylor was killed, we have a Democratic Governor, a Democratic Mayor in Louisville, and a Democratic District Attorney. And they have each done a half step above nothing, crumbs really, for Breonna Taylor and her family. It’s infuriating. — Shaun King (@shaunking) May 22, 2020

It’s almost like Democrats take minorities for granted.

Huh, who knew?

Not a single Democrat in power right now in Kentucky would be there without the near unanimous support of Black voters. And yet the Democratic Mayor, Governor, and DA have been pretty much all talk for months on Breonna Taylor. And they’ve hardly even talked, to be honest. — Shaun King (@shaunking) May 22, 2020

Orange man bad? No?

Hrm.

Guess who made the single strongest statement on the ludicrous no-knock warrant used to murder Breonna Taylor from a national politician? It was RAND PAUL. The Republican Senator from Kentucky. Not a Democrat. He said they should be banned altogether. Nationwide. Painful. — Shaun King (@shaunking) May 22, 2020

Painful? Not if you’re a Republican. Painful is watching uninformed harpies screech about how racist Republicans are because that’s what the do-nothing Democrats are telling them.

I’m not about to become a Republican, but I’m also not going to have Democrats slap us in the face and pretend I like it. Democrats think they can half ass, or flat out ignore the needs and demands of Black folk, and that we will take it silently. I refuse. They must step up. — Shaun King (@shaunking) May 22, 2020

Until people like Shaun stop voting for and supporting Democrats, they’re not going to do anything differently. Democrats believe they own the black vote, the woman vote, the gay vote … so they don’t really try. Sorry, not sorry.

A paradigm shift is happening. https://t.co/zMcBqKLwhH — heatherfeatherweatherleather (@NopeNeinNyetNo) May 22, 2020

Maybe.

Let’s hope so.

***

