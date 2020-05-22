The moment we’ve been waiting for?

Man, CBS’ Weijia Jiang really oversold this nonsense …

The moment you’ve been waiting for: The President is not wearing a mask while touring the @Ford plant in Michigan, even though it’s company policy, @UAW said he should, and the state attorney general wrote an open letter asking him to follow the rules. pic.twitter.com/2DF8myEllQ — Weijia Jiang (@weijia) May 21, 2020

OMG, WHO CARES?!

This is news?

Gosh, it’s almost like Weijia has some sort of vendetta or agenda here.

On his decision to go maskless: “I wore one before,” the President said. “But I didn’t want to give the press the pleasure of seeing it.” Mr. Trump said at one point during the tour he also wore goggles. — Weijia Jiang (@weijia) May 21, 2020

Because he did.

The President pulled out a mask to show he has one, and said he thinks he actually looks better with it on.

(He did not wear it.) pic.twitter.com/n4YGLqeMBj — Weijia Jiang (@weijia) May 21, 2020

Except he did.

And several people were more than happy to point this out to Weijia:

He wore part of the time, chill out Karen pic.twitter.com/h5WrZoOtea — Anne (@ann223323) May 22, 2020

He did wear a mask and it appears he even wore it properly. pic.twitter.com/JCU0XlIfCC — Shanedog (@shawnhuntsman) May 22, 2020

This is called a fact error. pic.twitter.com/QKsLw56kp4 — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) May 22, 2020

Why the unfair reporting Weijia? He wore it in the required area. More importantly, he and the others traveling with him were tested that morning. — Karlee ✝️ (@Gerkharsh333) May 22, 2020

She kept on trying though:

.@Ford’s official statement: “Bill Ford encouraged President Trump to wear a mask when he arrived. He wore a mask during a private viewing of three Ford GTs from over the years. The President later removed the mask for the remainder of the visit.” — Weijia Jiang (@weijia) May 21, 2020

Sources tell me Bill Ford asked the President to wear a mask when he got there, and he agreed. The expectation was that he would keep it on for the entire visit, and officials were surprised when he took it off.

Trump said he was given a “choice”, but no one from Ford said that. — Weijia Jiang (@weijia) May 21, 2020

Except they may have.

A source familiar with Ford said he was given a choice, Weijia, so there.

Isn’t that how this works?

OK guys. Hopefully this is my last 😷 note: No one from Ford expected the President wouldn’t keep the mask on. No one told him when he arrived it was his “choice”. But after he took it off they just went with it and said it’s his decision. — Weijia Jiang (@weijia) May 21, 2020

And this, ladies and germs, is why so many Americans point and laugh at the mainstream media.

She really thinks this is breaking news.

She really thinks people CARE.

She’s really wrong.

I still don't understand how you people are not embarrassed. — Antonio Martinez (@djtechchicago) May 22, 2020

When are you going to reveal who at the White House called coronavirus “kung flu”? 🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥 — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) May 22, 2020

Now THERE’S a story.

Did you hit your head this morning? Absolutely moronic. — Karsten Kinstler (@KarstenKinstler) May 22, 2020

The moment I've been waiting for? That's a bit of an oversell, no? — Torrey M. Spears 🇺🇸 (@torreymspears) May 22, 2020

This isn't journalism, cupcake. Now – when are you going to tell us who called it Kung Flu to make you cry? — Caffeine Queen – The Masked CoronaBitch (@Philly_Hoosier) May 22, 2020

Eat your heart out, Jim Acosta.

***

Related:

Would’ve gotten away with it too if not for that meddling capitalism! AOC REALLY cranky COVID didn’t completely wipe out economy

CRINGE-TASTIC: Eric Swalwell tries ‘Karensplaining’ his GROSS anti-Trump ad to Kristy Swanson in back-and-forth, fails spectacularly

Sit DOWN: Undercover Huber uses Steele dossier to shut Rachel Maddow DOWN for trying to keep RUSSIA conspiracy alive