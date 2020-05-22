As Twitchy readers know, Joe Biden really stepped in it this morning during his interview with ‘The Breakfast Club’ where the presumed Democratic presidential nominee said if there is any black person who doesn’t know if they will vote for Trump or Biden they ‘ain’t black.’

And of course, the Left and the media are out doing their best to spin the conversation as a joke or what have you, but there are plenty of people, especially black Americans, who are pretty pissed off.

Like Jeffery A. Dove Jr.:

WTF…because I don't support your failed policies. Things like the 94 crime bill, Obamacare and others "I ain't black" based on @JoeBiden's words. That is basically saying the Dem party owns me because of skin color. I wonder if Rep. Wexton feels the same way. #VA10 https://t.co/CC2jRHrwvh — Jeffery A Dove Jr. (@JefferyADoveJr) May 22, 2020

But tell us how you really feel, Dove.

Boom.

Listen up, Joe.

It's one thing to be taken for granted for decades by the #DemParty–it's another when they can "determine" your skin color! WOW! — Tricia Edwards (@TriciaEdwards2) May 22, 2020

Nailed it. — Three Five Seven (@ThreeFiveSeven9) May 22, 2020

This clip is gonna encourage more people to #WalkAway and good for them. — Made in America (@MadeinA51377319) May 22, 2020

Let’s hope so.

@JoeBiden is the same typical Democrat that has been around in Washington for centuries. Democrats have always racist and for whatever reason have always gotten the Black voters. The Democrats just want the votes, they could care less about the Black community. — Irish Rebel 500 🇺🇲 🇮🇪 (@j_marshall69) May 22, 2020

Once again, he proves my case. He wants black votes, not black voices!!! If I was black, I would be pretty GD tired of politicians telling me how I should think! This is appalling. — KathyDowney (@KathyDowney19) May 22, 2020

The Democrats DNA can never be changed, only concealed. — [email protected] (@Jkburke21Jim) May 22, 2020

And Joe proved that this morning.

Way to go, Biden.

