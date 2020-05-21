Kamala Harris is SO upset about people calling the #WuhanVirus the #WuhanVirus, even though the damn thing came from Wuhan, that she took up valuable legislative time to put forward a resolution ‘condemning’ the term

Democrats.

Right?

Anywho, James Woods took time from his busy schedule being awesome to send Kamala a ‘letter’ of sorts on Twitter:

Dear Kamala Harris, we call it the #WuhanCoronaVirus because that’s where it started. Just like we call call you #HeelsUpHarris, because that’s where YOU started. Oh, and then, of course, there’s that pesky little ditty called the First Amendment. #Nitwit https://t.co/30J23Gc3vr — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) May 21, 2020

From The Daily Caller:

Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris introduced a resolution last week calling on the Senate to condemn the term “Wuhan virus” as racist. The resolution, introduced May 14, describes the terms “Chinese Virus,” “Wuhan Virus,” and “Kung-flu” as “anti-Asian terminology and rhetoric” that “have perpetuated anti-Asian stigma.” The resolution on the Senate to condemn “all forms of anti-Asian sentiment as related to COVID–19,” including “all manifestations or expressions of racism, xenophobia, discrimination, anti-Asian sentiment, scapegoating, and ethnic or religious intolerance.”

HA HA HA HA HA

Must be nice to worry more about what we call a virus than the damage it’s done to our people and our country.

What a maroon.

Remind us again what are we paying you for??? — Gary Livesay (@robertgary55) May 21, 2020

She has not once contributed anything of value nor accomplished anything of note in her entire political career. — Winter (@WinterB123) May 21, 2020

Is she still a thing? — Jonny Cabernet (@Inflatulation) May 21, 2020

No, not really.

Yes, that seems like a good priority in the midst of a pandemic-driven economic downturn. #KamalaTheCop pic.twitter.com/kLYrpVOwmO — Mike Breslin (@mikebreslin815) May 21, 2020

ROASTED!!! — American Patriot (@michael56243551) May 21, 2020

Cause spending time and effort on this is soooo important for the country. Geez. When will these politicians start working FOR the American people? — Kim Morris (@kim_coffeebbmom) May 21, 2020

When they can stop trying to unseat a duly elected president.

You know what, probably not even then, unfortunately.

***

