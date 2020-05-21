Gosh, Ron, we bet the last time Trump was in Michigan we weren’t in the middle of a pandemic where most of the country had been shut down for months on end … what was he thinking when he wrote this?

You know what? We don’t really wanna know.

If the media think people in the midwest are too dumb to realize WHY the unemployment rate is what it is right now they’ve got another think coming.

They understand a Governor is responsible for the state’s well-being, right?

Trending

Cute how it was Obama’s economy until it went to sh*t, right?

These people.

It’s like they don’t think people will understand what’s really happened; and they wonder why so many of the ‘little people’ hate them.

Poor Gretch … sorry, Gretchen.

Ron owes her an apology, don’t you think?

***

Related:

ROASTED: James Woods sends Kamala Harris a vicious ‘letter’ about why he and others call COVID the #WuhanCoronaVirus

HELPING! Since Brian Stelter is limiting who can reply to his tweets, Carpe Donktum sends him all of the ‘best’ replies and LOL

Numbers. Don’t. Lie! Brit Hume’s back-and-forth with COVID-Karens about lockdowns is BRUTAL (then he shares GREAT thread)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: COVIDGretchen WhitmerMichiganRon FournierTrumpunemployment