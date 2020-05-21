Brit Hume continues on his quest to offer the other side to the COVID closings that the legacy media refuse to share since it doesn’t support their ‘orange man must be destroyed’ narrative. From the beginning, after the first two weeks the govt. requested from Americans to ‘flatten the curve’, Brit has been pushing back against the clearly disastrous solution of shutting down the country and as a consequence, shutting down the economy.

And our schools.

More on the folly of school closings. Covid 19 far less dangerous to children than seasonal flu. https://t.co/Ir1Zrfysau — Brit Hume (@brithume) May 20, 2020

Our kids have paid such a huge price, especially graduating seniors in both high school and college.

By the way, on the question to what extent children are asymptomatic spreaders, the science isn't settled yet. Which doesn't imply that they aren't asymptomatic spreaders. — Andreas Backhaus (@AndreasShrugged) May 20, 2020

We still haven’t seen a study showing even one elderly person infected by a child (if you have one please send it our way!).

So we should shut down schools based on the unproven hypothesis that children can spread the disease to adults? https://t.co/OwSZ6qKgjY — Brit Hume (@brithume) May 20, 2020

WE’RE ALL GOING TO DIIIIIIIIE, BRIT!

RUUUUUUN FOR YOUR LIIIIIIIVES.

The “hypothesis” that small people with a highly contagious disease can infect big people with that disease???Seriously? Remember Rubella? Or Chicken Pox Seriously? Ask any teacher about the number of times they got sick their first year teaching. pic.twitter.com/dM32F95j6V — Will Portello (@WillPortello) May 20, 2020

Hrm … of course, we remember those diseases but …

And did we shut down the schools amid those outbreaks? https://t.co/4LxPSEyzRo — Brit Hume (@brithume) May 20, 2020

Nooooope.

Brit was on a roll because after this back-and-forth he shared a short thread from Justin Hart showing COVID’s hospitalization rates peaked over a month ago.

Especially in New York and California:

1/ While our leaders fret and our hospitals furlough – the EID COVID-19 numbers are out and they show that the overall hospitalization rates peaked OVER A MONTH AGO on the week of April 5th. Does this surprise you? Look at New York and California! pic.twitter.com/6lolmxVPCs — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) May 20, 2020

2/ Note also the massive differences between New York and California overall per week. Given what you can see with your own 2 eyes here does the rhetoric of your leaders and media reflect this? Or do they STILL push an unrelenting, massive, existential threat from #COVID19 ? pic.twitter.com/WBaCmQMk11 — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) May 20, 2020

I’m in San Diego. Up until a week ago we were still very much on lockdown. It was only recently that we’ve put some pressure on that they’ve changed — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) May 20, 2020

Just wait two more weeks. — OPENed WISCONSIN (@13herko) May 20, 2020

😂 — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) May 20, 2020

We’re thinking most of America is done ‘giving it just two more weeks.’