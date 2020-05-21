If you were curious how absolutely gross and desperate the Left is to get rid of Trump look no further than this so-called ‘strong lede’ from The Nationa’s Katha Pollitt:

We guess she was at least honest, right?

From The Nation:

I would vote for Joe Biden if he boiled babies and ate them. He wasn’t my candidate, but taking back the White House is that important. Four more years of Trump will replace what remains of our democracy with unchecked rule by kleptocrats, fascists, religious fanatics, gun nuts, and know-nothings. The environment? Education? Public health? The rights of voters, workers, immigrants, people of color, and yes, women? Forget them. And not just for the next four years: A Trump victory will lock down the courts for decades. I cannot believe that a rational person can grasp the disaster that is Donald Trump and withhold their support from Biden because of Tara Reade.

She can’t believe anyone would hold Biden accountable for allegedly raping someone.

And she thinks she has any room to criticize Trump and his supporters?

What. A. Cow.

Mollie Hemingway blasted her:

People say at least Katha Pollitt is being honest here in this lede, but given her views against the sanctity of human life, I think she might be even more likely to vote for Biden in this scenario. https://t.co/wF4Xw8A4Qz — Mollie (@MZHemingway) May 21, 2020

It’s just so evil. — Lori Olivia (@simplylorilee) May 21, 2020

I think this type of thinking is common and the reason why so many politicians are so eager to needlessly destroy the economy. Beating Trump is all that matters to them. — TheOracle (@jlm9999912) May 21, 2020

Yup.

This is classic TDS to the 10th degree of idiocy.

That is why Biden as a horrible candidate is not relevant. — The Immigrant 🌎 (@JA_Loans) May 21, 2020

Imagine being this absolutely lost to say you’d support the very worst of the worst of human beings if that meant Trump wasn’t in the White House.

We knew they were pretty broken but wow.

***

