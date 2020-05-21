Yup, ladies and gents, Rep. Eric Swalwell stepped up and put yet another quarter in the nut-punching machine. After the sad, pathetic, EMBARRASSING way his presidential campaign ended you’d think he’d have figured out this is NOT a winning strategy but nope.

They never learn.

Which is great for Twitchy.

But not so great for Eric … sort of like his fart heard all around the world.

Look at this garbage:

We’re almost embarrassed for Eric.

Almost.

What a powerful, moving ad. And there are more than 90,000 of those stories. — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) May 20, 2020

She’s almost as awful as Swalwell.

Almost.

The word of the day is ‘almost.’ Heh

Kristy Swanson was less than impressed with Eric’s sh*t ad, and considering Twitter has supposedly been locking accounts for sharing false COVID information they should have locked Eric for this one, right?

How is a tweet like this not in violation? I mean seriously.👇🏼 https://t.co/Np7KiWjUQb — Kristy Swanson (@KristySwansonXO) May 21, 2020

He responded (sorry):

I know, right! It has @realDonaldTrump calling #coronavirus a “hoax.” Why is he allowed to do that? I’m with you. https://t.co/PDnBrsbiY2 — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) May 21, 2020

He never called it a hoax, you nob.

Even Snopes has admitted as much.

Yeah yeah, he’s not the sharpest tool in the shed …

Getting Karensplained by Swalwell totally gave me the heebie-jeebies. I think I’ll go mow the lawn. https://t.co/Wn53s9wa2Z — Kristy Swanson (@KristySwansonXO) May 21, 2020

Yeah, creepy.

Chad Felix Greene also called Eric out:

You are a very bad person who exploits tragedy for petty politics. This is how you will be remembered.

This is who you are. https://t.co/DuzWwxFGLr — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) May 21, 2020

This is a lie.

And easy-to-disprove lie.

A well-documented, well-known, embarrassing lie. By your own standard, *you* should be removed from Twitter. Crazy though that free speech *allows* you do to so without consequence. 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/G4k4vtb3rZ — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) May 21, 2020

❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️ — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) May 21, 2020

Umm …

You are the most accomplished self-owning politician in history. https://t.co/NTky7czEAa — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) May 21, 2020

A Democratic Congressman responded to being accused of lying about the President and the global pandemic by calling the accuser a 'snowflake.' The assumption being that expecting him not to lie is an unreasonable and whiny overreaction.

🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️ — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) May 21, 2020

And Democrats wonder why Biden was the best they could do.

EL OH EL.

***

