We’ve seen a lot of people say a lot of stupid crap to keep Americans locked down and the economy stalled but this doozy of a tweet from Ana Navarro is exceptionally dumb. She seems to think a thunderstorm is a sign that nature didn’t want Florida entering into Phase 1.

Don’t make that face, we didn’t write it.

Today was the first day of Reopening Phase 1, and it rained and thundered so hard, I almost felt like nature was trying to send us a message. — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) May 19, 2020

Yes. Nature was totally sending Ana a message.

Yup.

Totally.

A message.

Piss off. Florida needs LOTS of rain to stop the spread of forest fires that are razing the state and causing droughts. — China Must Pay (@FeistyMonk) May 19, 2020

BUT IT’S A SIGN.

nature didn't but you just did. take your meds — Stranger Quarantarantino (@lone_rides) May 19, 2020

There ya’ go.

Nature: I'm gonna rain when and where I want and it doesnt mean anything. — J-Dawg (@baldandgassy) May 19, 2020

Nature: I’m going to rain when water vapor turns into clouds when it cools and condenses—that is, turns back into liquid water or ice. … In the cloud, with more water condensing onto other water droplets, the droplets grow. When they get too heavy to stay suspended in the cloud, even with updrafts within the cloud, they fall to Earth as rain.

SCIENCE!

Hard hitting news — Lake Bum (@dustopian) May 19, 2020

Serio.

We live in a subtropical climate. Nature speaks to us regularly in this manor. — scott coleman (@bandphan) May 19, 2020

Omg. Weather occured? — Sigh-heaving hag (@See_Grean) May 19, 2020

Say it isn’t SOOOOOO.

Yes, water vapor condensing around particles into droplets large enough to fall from the clouds is often a sign. — Andy Dyer (@Andy_Dyer_NOVA) May 19, 2020

IT’S ALL BECAUSE OF THE COVID.

It is. You should definitely go back under your rock and hide like.a coward until this is all over. I say give it a good two years. You won't be missed.https://t.co/79Xh8887k8 — BonkPolitics (@BonkPolitics) May 19, 2020

I still laugh that you get paid for your awful opinions. Really explains CNN'S gutter ratings. — Michael Rice 🍻 (@MikeRice74) May 19, 2020

You are not a serious person. — Insolent Puppy (@Insolent_Puppy) May 19, 2020

Hence the CNN connection.

