We’ve seen a lot of people say a lot of stupid crap to keep Americans locked down and the economy stalled but this doozy of a tweet from Ana Navarro is exceptionally dumb. She seems to think a thunderstorm is a sign that nature didn’t want Florida entering into Phase 1.

Don’t make that face, we didn’t write it.

Yes. Nature was totally sending Ana a message.

Yup.

Totally.

A message.

BUT IT’S A SIGN.

There ya’ go.

Nature: I’m going to rain when water vapor turns into clouds when it cools and condenses—that is, turns back into liquid water or ice. … In the cloud, with more water condensing onto other water droplets, the droplets grow. When they get too heavy to stay suspended in the cloud, even with updrafts within the cloud, they fall to Earth as rain.

SCIENCE!

Serio.

Say it isn’t SOOOOOO.

IT’S ALL BECAUSE OF THE COVID.

Hence the CNN connection.

***

