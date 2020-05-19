Ever since California tried to destroy Elon Musk and his business we have seen more and more ‘freedom’ worthy tweets and messages coming through his Twitter account. From the tweet on being red-pilled to this one about cancel culture, Elon has figured it out.

Hey, thanks, CA for adding a seriously powerful man to the red-pill movement. We couldn’t have done it without you.

We like this new Elon.

And ‘Cancel Culture’ sucks. So much.

HE GETS IT! HE REALLY GETS IT!

Trending

USA!

USA!

USA!

Not sure we’d go THAT far, but it’s pretty damn good.

***

Related:

‘Gleeful sending cops after Jews’: Ted Cruz drops 1st Amendment NUKE on Bill de Blasio for threatening Yeshiva conducting classes

BOMBSHELL: Kimberley Strassel shares breaking news Grenell has declassified full text of infamous Susan Rice ’email to self’

‘INDICTMENT of their failures’: James Woods shares powerful message from black Conservative Rob Smith to the Dem Party

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: cancel cultureElon MuskRed Pill