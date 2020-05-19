James Woods shared a fairly exceptional and powerful message from a young, black Conservative named Rob Smith. Smith takes the Democratic leadership of Baltimore APART as well as the notion that criticizing black elected officials, the very people he claims let this happen, is racist.

Take a look:

This is a powerful indictment of the failures of the Democratic Party in a once proud city. The failed leaders responsible for this debacle will say otherwise, but it isn’t about anything else but that. pic.twitter.com/buUDj4EvGI — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) May 18, 2020

‘The Left wants to tell you that criticizing black elected officials is racist.

That is an absolute scam.’

BOOM.

Preach, Rob!

Thinking the Democratic Party better start listening because more and more people are starting to walk away. Especially when they see messages like Smith’s.

Amen! Get up! Stand up! Stand up for your RIGHTS! Stand up for the RIGHT to a LIFE WE the PEOPLE DESERVE!

In every city, in every nation, around the world, STAND UP! — D. L. Austin 🐸 Q'deplorable (@DLAustin5) May 18, 2020

What they said.

The Left uses people of color to consolidate their power. Any useful gains for their constituents is incidental (and rare). — Buck Turgidson (@BuckTurgidson8) May 19, 2020

They treat minorities, women, people with disabilities, the LGBTQ community, as ‘commodities.’ Little buckets of people they can pander to for votes.

Yup.

They voted democrat again. — @Flkittie 2 (@KittieGianelli) May 19, 2020

You’d think these folks would realize why nothing is getting any better, yeah?

I'm a native Baltimorian, and still live here. The city was emerging and becoming vibrant until the Freddie Gray riots, an all the sudden we were back to 1968. Until recently I am no longer registered Dem. They've done nothing for the city except keep the poor down. — Karen Hannon (@greenwoods) May 19, 2020

Don't forget: The Democrats were rooting for the economy to fail BEFORE coronavirus hit. — The Mayor of Ramona⚡ (@TarantinoMike94) May 18, 2020

Scary, ain’t it?

***

