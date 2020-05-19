When you spend as much time as we do reading and writing about Twitter itâ€™s easy to forget that there is â€˜Twitterworldâ€™ and then there is the â€˜real world.â€™ Sure, gender-confused lizard people are screaming at you on Twitter about free college but in the real world theyâ€™re just screaming about free college, they leave the lizard thing online.

Usually.

Hopefully.

Anyway, Ben Shapiro was good enough to point out how different the big news stories in the real world are from the big stories in the Twitter world â€¦ and itâ€™s hilarious:

In the real world, here are today's big stories in order of importance:

1. Vaccine being developed

2. Stock market rockets

3. States beginning to reopen

4. More tests than people who want to be tested

5. Trump puts WHO on notice â€” Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) May 19, 2020

Thatâ€™s reality.

And hereâ€™s Twitter:

In Twitterland, here are today's big stories in order of importance:

1. Trump is fat

2. Trump takes hydroxychloroquine and is fat

3. Nancy Pelosi is slaying, queen, because Trump is fat

4. Trump isn't taking hydroxychloroquine because he's a liar but is fat

5. Trump is plump â€” Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) May 19, 2020

Ben nailed it, as usual.

Slaying queen â€¦ LOL.

6. Body Shaming is now acceptable â€” Brian Kirwin (@BrianKirwin) May 19, 2020

But only if youâ€™re a Democrat body-shaming a Republican.

Well Twitter is a cesspool â€” Average genius (@Renaldus) May 19, 2020

Fair.

Just about sums it up. â€” R K K (@BigPapaJax) May 19, 2020

Also stacey abramsâ€¦ because stacey abrams â€” Zack (@zkupper_bsg) May 19, 2020

We will NOT make a joke about her WaPo picture and how it looked like a Godzilla movie poster.

Oops.

We made the joke by accident.

Our bad.

***

