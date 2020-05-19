Mayor Bill de Blasio couldn’t wait to tweet about his Cease and Desist Order targeting a Yeshiva for conducting classes – he seemed almost gleeful about the NYPD shutting them down. Both his actions and his tweet are pretty damn repugnant:

Earlier today the NYPD shut down a Yeshiva conducting classes with as many as 70 children. I can’t stress how dangerous this is for our young people. We’re issuing a Cease and Desist Order and will make sure we keep our communities and our kids safe. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) May 18, 2020

Not the first time de Blasio has targeted and threatened the Jews.

Ted Cruz was more than happy to remind the mayor about their Constitutional right to religious freedom that does NOT go away because of a pandemic.

The next time NYC's mayor sends out a gleeful tweet about sending cops after Jews, the DOJ should investigate to make sure he's not violating constitutionally guaranteed religious liberties. Actually, they should have done it after the last one. https://t.co/BU61pkh27y — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 19, 2020

DOJ should absolutely investigate and not the next time he does this.

Now.

He’s already done it twice.

Or the one before that. Or the one before that. — Doug Stafford (@dougstafford) May 19, 2020

Three times? Four?

Sounds like de Blasio has a history of targeting this community.

There is never an excuse for Antisemitism! DeBlasio has. certainly showed his during the Covid 19 pandemic. No matter his bluster, he doesn't care about constitutional rights and doesn't hide his bias! — Janice Montana 🤩🇺🇲 (@JaniceMontana) May 19, 2020

These lockdowns have given bad men (and women, hello Gretch) way too much authority and power.

Indeed.

Why do these mayors think they are God now — 🇺🇸Brad Kirby🇺🇸 (@theBradKirby) May 19, 2020

They don’t necessarily believe in God so it’s easy for them to assume the role.

He doesn't single out any other minority groups, he has a pattern of these attacks. JTA – In 2019, New York City: More than half of the year’s 61 anti-Semitic physical assaults took place in the five boroughs. Brooklyn felt the brunt with 25, more than a third of the total. — Seth Frantzman (@sfrantzman) May 19, 2020

Yikes.

Paging the DOJ …

***

Related:

BOMBSHELL: Kimberley Strassel shares breaking news Grenell has declassified full text of infamous Susan Rice ’email to self’

‘Take your MEDS!’ Ana Navarro thinks rain and thunder are SIGNS that nature wants us all to stay locked DOWN

‘INDICTMENT of their failures’: James Woods shares powerful message from black Conservative Rob Smith to the Dem Party