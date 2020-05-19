People always joke about government â€˜sending a strongly worded letterâ€™ because thatâ€™s usually their go-to when dealing with anything out of line. â€˜Donâ€™t make us write a strongly-worded letter,â€™ and so on.

But this letter from Trump to Dr. Tedros of the World Health Organization is â€¦ well, you decide if itâ€™s strongly-worded or not.

This is the letter sent to Dr. Tedros of the World Health Organization. It is self-explanatory! pic.twitter.com/pF2kzPUpDv â€” Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 19, 2020

Gonna leave a mark, eh Tedros?

Especially the end:

â€˜I cannot allow American taxpayer dollars to continue to finance an organization that, in its present state, is so clearly not serving Americaâ€™s interests.â€™

Boom.

So much Boom.

Thank you, President Trump! America is no longer WHOâ€™s personal piggy bank. â€” #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) May 19, 2020

"I cannot allow American taxpayer dollars to continue to finance an organization that, in its present state, is so clearly not serving America's interests." WOW! This taxpayer would like to thank you for being wise with our money and for putting America First! THANK YOU!!! ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ â€” Cari Kelemen (@KelemenCari) May 19, 2020

THIS IS AMERICA FIRST! ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ â€” Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) May 19, 2020

Funding ban will have to be permanent. Deep State Dept also wants to protect @WHO with continued taxpayer funding of "Pan American Health Organization," a WHO regional office that separately got $64 million in taxpayer money "dues" last year, plus $30 million thus far this year. â€” Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) May 19, 2020

Tedros is a running dog for the CCP! â€” Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) May 19, 2020

DEFUND THE WHO! â€” JT Lewis (@thejtlewis) May 19, 2020

This is perfectly reasonable. The communist Chinese government is 100% responsible for the pandemic and the WHO is complicit in helping them cover it up. Period. Beijing can fund the WHO, since they basically acted as an organ of their government in the pandemic's early stages. â€” Colin Moriarty (@notaxation) May 19, 2020

ALPHA move! Trump 2020 ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ â€” Jesse Lee Peterson (@JLPtalk) May 19, 2020

Hereâ€™s an idea, Dr. Tedros, ask China to make up the difference.

They owe you.

