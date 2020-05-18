You guys saw the WaPo write-up about Stacey Abrams that all but gave her the Beyoncé treatment, right? It was embarrassingly shallow and obnoxiously biased; if WaPo wants to be the president of Abrams’ fan club they should just say so.

Welp, Tim Young being Tim Young, commented on the piece in his usual Tim Young fashion:

In case you missed it, the Washington Post, in an absolutely propaganda piece, described imaginary Governor of Georgia Stacey Abrams as a "supermodel." I can't even… — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) May 17, 2020

We can’t even, either.

Something.

MoveOn responded to Tim’s tweet when Trump Jr. retweeted it sooooo while we think they were threatening Tim they could also be threatening Trump Jr.

Either way, it was stupid to threaten them and they deleted it.

BUT luckily TheMorninSpew2 did us a solid and grabbed a screenshot:

Who are these people with a ‘moral compass’ who outnumber Tim?

Hrm.

And of course, Tim doubled down.

The ratio on this tweet is amazing… and reminds me… Stacey Abrams is insane and the complete opposite of a supermodel… — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) May 18, 2020

Yeah. Junior.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Sadly, we can’t see the ratio because MoveOn is an organization filled with giant cowards who talk tough and run.

Super what? Delusional? — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) May 17, 2020

I listen to music so therefore now I’m Taylor Swift — InCal4good (@jkntme2784) May 17, 2020

They tried to put up a fight, but …

So. Much. Cringe.

@MoveOn and moral compass = Oxymoron — Runs With Scissors 🇺🇸🇩🇪🇮🇱 (@Bushwqr) May 17, 2020

Annnd we’re done here.

EL OH EL.

***

Related:

AGAIN?! CBS purveyors of panic porn sink even LOWER using old footage to scare parents about COVID-related mystery illness (watch)

CRINGE: Maggie Haberman tries SOOOO hard to make James Woods’ tweet praising Trump a bad thing, fails MISERABLY

‘If it saves even ONE life, right?!’ Sean Spicier’s tweets on Obama, masks, and a vaccine for liberalism bring out a HORDE of stupid