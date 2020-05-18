Don’t worry America, it’s totally normal for people in authority to abuse their unmasking powers.

Democrats say so.

Brit Hume would disagree, especially sharing and quoting this damning piece from the Wall Street Journal:

Quote: “The 2016 and 2017 spy­ing on Trump of­fi­cials and then leak­ing to promote a false nar­ra­tive of col­lu­sion is one of the dirt­i­est tricks in the his­tory of Amer­i­can pol­i­tics. It is not ‘perfectly le­git­i­mate…’” https://t.co/Smq70gGF4N — Brit Hume (@brithume) May 18, 2020

From wsj.com:

James Clapper, the former director of national intelligence, defended his unmasking of Mr. Flynn as “perfectly legitimate.” Mr. Clapper told CNN that he had a professional duty to investigate the “numerous engagements by representatives of the Trump camp with Russians.” As he told Sirius XM’s “The Joe Madison Show”: “People would be derelict if they didn’t have enough curiosity to inquire what was going on.” In other words, it’s OK to eavesdrop on your political opponents if you’re curious about their conversations with foreigners. We doubt that justification would have played well had the George W. Bush Administration spied on Barack Obama’s incoming team. Officials of incoming administrations routinely talk with officials of foreign governments. Such exchanges don’t justify the widespread scale of Obama Administration unmasking of Mr. Flynn. And they certainly don’t justify the leaking of the conversations that Mr. Flynn and Attorney General Jeff Sessions had with the Russian ambassador. Leaking those classified conversations is a felony.

A felony.

But you know, NO BIG DEAL.

Never forget: If Hillary won, the public would never have learned about the cabal and its criminality. It would have stayed secret forever. The plotters would have been rewarded and would be running our law enforcement and intel agencies right now. There MUST be consequences. — HeartlandForTrump (@HeartlandFor) May 18, 2020

Not “one of the dirtiest” – definitely, The Dirtiest!!! — Marc Olson (@Marc1947Olson) May 18, 2020

Ahem, excuse us but we’ve been told many times, the Obama administration was scandal-free.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Oh, man, we even crack ourselves up every once in a while.

***

