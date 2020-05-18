Imagine being so shallow that you’d unfollow someone you have a cordial relationship with both personally and professionally because they ‘fell out of your good graces’ and called out your network for dumping all over them. Because that’s what Jake Tapper did to Dana Loesch the first time he unfollowed her.

Guess she fell out of his ‘good graces’ again.

What a petty, little man.

Lame. We always had a cordial relationship. He unfollowed me yesterday; he did once before after I criticized the townhall’s award. He made it clear that if I am to be in his his good graces I’m not allowed to mention the horrible way his network treated me. Not how this works. pic.twitter.com/LIaqWtAnpI — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) May 18, 2020

Dana did NOT hold back.

Keep going.

The network has zero high ground here. Matthew 10:14. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) May 18, 2020

But orange man BAD!

He’s so mean to them!

And if we don’t acknowledge their victimhood we’re just big ol’ meanies and will likely fall out of their good graces as well. Ok, so this editor has never been in Tapper’s good graces but still, that there is funny.

It does prove my point about a “free press,” though. A media entity sided with a corrupt local admin and chief LEO and used a private citizen (with whom they are supposed to be allies against govt) as a scapegoat to protect the party ID involved. https://t.co/puavxSzHwd https://t.co/cElU6F8bco — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) May 18, 2020

‘Free press.’

Yup.

I was the *only* person on that entire broadcast to hold Scott Israel to account. I had done the due diligence said media entity should have done re on his record *before* the cameras rolled. Get off your high horses — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) May 18, 2020

Get off your high horses.

Especially you, Mr. Tapper.

I don’t care re unfollow; I care about the pretense for objectivity, which is just a ruse. /rant — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) May 18, 2020

Hypocrites, the lot of them.

But you knew that.

