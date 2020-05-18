James Woods wrote possibly one of the most sincere, meaningful compliments we’ve seen maybe ever for Trump. It wasn’t filled with flaming eagles, American flags, and comparing him to some deity (and hey, if that’s your thing, more power to you), but instead, it spoke of his love for America and Americans regardless of his flaws.

Because let’s be honest, Trump is a human being and we all know humans are imperfect.

For James to point these flaws out and use them as a positive … well, it’s just really textbook James Woods.

Take a look.

Let’s face it. Donald Trump is a rough individual. He is vain, insensitive and raw. But he loves America more than any President in my lifetime. He is the last firewall between us and this cesspool called Washington. I’ll take him any day over any of these bums. #Trump2020 pic.twitter.com/QlH3C74D1M — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) May 17, 2020

The president himself saw James’ tweet and responded:

I think that is a great compliment. Thank you James! https://t.co/8ZfHD4LjT1 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 17, 2020

Because Trump understands what James is saying here, that his love for America and Americans outshines any of his flaws.

Too bad Maggie Haberman’s reading comprehension skills aren’t better:

The quote goes on to praise his presidency and say he "loves America" more than other presidents. Begins with this: "Let’s face it. Donald Trump is a rough individual. He is vain, insensitive and raw." https://t.co/piGkc9qU2P — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) May 17, 2020

Anyone shocked a New York Times reporter is taking part of a quote out of context to make it a bad thing?

So damn predictable.

We can read FYI. — scott coleman (@bandphan) May 18, 2020

The entire quote is in the retweet. Why the need to explain it? — Kel in Cali (@KinCali1) May 18, 2020

Because she’s trying to claim Trump is too stupid to realize James was honest about his flaws.

She’s wrong, of course.

Ffs. Media showed schoolteachers making kids sing about Obama and you guys thought it was great! Grow the f up. — Silence and Frost (@secjr112) May 18, 2020

Thank you for summarizing a 7-line tweet with a 6 1/2-line tweet. — MePeeto (@USAF_Aviator) May 18, 2020

Democrats believed Obama was the Messiah and could do wrong. Republicans believe Trump has flaws but is fighting for what’s right. A stark difference. — Dailey (@DaileyOfficial) May 18, 2020

Ding ding ding, there it is.

He might love America, but he sure doesn’t seem to love Americans. — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) May 18, 2020

HOOboy.

Maybe Marianne should stick with things she knows about, like crystals and stuff.

Yup.

***

Related:

‘If it saves even ONE life, right?!’ Sean Spicier’s tweets on Obama, masks, and a vaccine for liberalism bring out a HORDE of stupid

AYFKM?! Jake Tapper accusing Trump of smearing political rivals (including media) with false allegations backfires BIGLY on CNN

But Trump! REEEE! Ron Fournier lashes out BIG TIME because his GA COVID doomsday predictions keep blowing up in his face