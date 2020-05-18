Wanna see a bunch of people absolutely losing their minds on Twitter?

Yeah, we get it, you see a lot of that from us here on Twitchy most every day BUT if you really want to see some people losing their shiznit look no further than the replies to Chris Cillizza’s tweet actually giving Trump credit.

You read that correctly.

We did a double-take too.

Yes, he's an unlikeable jerk. But he's an unlikeable jerk that gets stuff done.https://t.co/R4sAOEDw6t — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) May 18, 2020

From CNN:

But it is still a fact that the only real path for Trump to a second term — and I continue to believe that path is quite narrow — is through a message that doesn’t try to make people like Trump but rather forces them to acknowledge that he is getting things done. Trump is, quite simply, not likeable. He says and does things on an almost-daily basis that even many of his supporters think are over the line of acceptable conduct for a president or, really, for anyone. Nothing will change that. Or certainly nothing that he can do between now and November. The only way he wins is to make the case that may not be your idea of what a president should look and act like but that he is someone who knows how to make change in Washington. (He also likely needs to disqualify Joe Biden, which his campaign is already working very hard to do.) If that works, it would represent a fundamental change in the way in which we elect presidents.

Reading the piece, all Cillizza is really doing is explaining James Woods’ praise and why it’s working. He doesn’t really say anything all that positive about Trump himself.

BUT people are so pissed at him he’s trending.

EL OH EL.

Look at this nonsense:

WOW! What is wrong with you?!!!!! — kj (@kjsd61) May 18, 2020

HOW DARE YOU NOT HATE TRUMP ENOUGH!?!?!

Is getting 90,000+ Americans killed "stuff" or what exactly? — Sam Wilkinson (@samwilkinson) May 18, 2020

No Democrat is planning on running against Trump as an "unlikable jerk." This is just as made up as the idea that he "gets stuff done." We will run against corruption and incompetence leading to preventable mass death, and the worst economy in our lifetimes. — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) May 18, 2020

Ugh, Schatz for Brains is one of the worst. And sorry, but Biden is a creepy jerk … also, notice he wants to blame Trump for mass death and the worst economy in our lifetimes knowing Trump had no choice but to shut it all down to SAVE LIVES.

This shows you exactly who these a-holes really are and what they care about, and it ain’t you or this country.

yo Chris, what's it like being the opposite of journalism — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) May 18, 2020

90,000 things done and counting! — Brian Santa Maria (@briansantamaria) May 18, 2020

Why are you so bad at this? Why is being bad at something so highly compensated? — Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) May 18, 2020

CHRIS CILLIZZA: "Hitler, yes he's an unlikeable jerk, but he's an unlikeable jerk that gets stuff done!" — ReallyDon'tTrump (@reallyDontTrump) May 18, 2020

We told you, they are losing their minds.

Funny, ain’t it?

You are high. — LucymaGoosie (@LucymaGoosie) May 18, 2020

Which alternate universe are you referencing here? Is this Bizarro Trump? You have to *specify* when you’re talking about Bizarro Trump. — Stone-Cold Local Milk Hen (@g0t_86d) May 18, 2020

Why didn’t you list a single thing in your article that he “gets done”? 🤔 — Craig Beilinson (@cbeilinson) May 18, 2020

REEEEEEEEEEEEE

Any minute now they’ll start calling for CNN to fire him! ARGLE BARGLE RAR!!!

Your ability to constantly one-up your own worst takes and really latch on to self-owns as a personal brand is sort of commendable. — Chris Franklin (@Campster) May 18, 2020

This would be funny if it wasn't so dangerous. YOU ARE pic.twitter.com/EqyFMpVDM8 — Maysoon (@maysoonzayid) May 18, 2020

Good god what are you talking about — Michelle Goldberg (@michelleinbklyn) May 18, 2020

Seriously, how are you still gainfully employed? Anywhere? — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) May 18, 2020

Hey, there it is.

The whole passive-aggressive dig at his employment.

If you count killing 90,000 people getting things done. Oh, and tanking the economy. — Janet Johnson (@JJohnsonLaw) May 18, 2020

How are you real? — Tin Pandemic Alley (@davidabenner) May 18, 2020

To be fair, we’re starting to see why so many of these ‘journos’ fall in with the Left because HOLY CRAP, talk about a bunch of hateful, crazed, vengeful people. Perhaps they push the Left’s agenda because they’re scared of them?

This. Is. Nuts.

***

