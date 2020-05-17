As Twitchy readers, Tom Nichols has been working overtime to prove he is the KING of obnoxious on Twitter, lecturing people about what freedom ‘really’ is and of course being open to physically punishing anyone who dares to break COVID lockdown.

Yeah, he’s a real sweetheart.

Greg Gutfeld finally had enough:

‘Bitter scold … drop dead, he giggles to himself.’

Does Greg have Tom’s number or what?

Get out of line? NO MEDICINE FOR YOU!

Awful.

Yeah, we can’t help but notice most everyone lecturing others about staying home are still getting paid.

Ok, we laughed way too hard at that one.

The end, indeed.

#ReopenAmerica

***

