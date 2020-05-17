You know, we’ve learned a few things over the years covering Twitter and social media in general. For example, don’t drink and tweet, or make sure you can stand behind what you tweet because someone, somewhere has your tweet so don’t bother deleting it … you know, basic stuff.

Something we’ve seen even more so since the COVID came to be is talking heads making really horrible doomsday predictions when people or states go against their panic porn about staying locked to ‘flatten the curve’.

Like Ron Fournier:

26 days since @ron_fournier and @jbouie said Georgia was headed for the apocalypse, seven weeks since Jamelle said the same about the whole “deep south.” Ron has had the guts to admit he was wrong. Will you do the same, Jamelle? pic.twitter.com/cHZ0MzdtM5 — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) May 16, 2020

GEORGIA! DON’T GO OUTSIDE YOU’LL ALL DIIIIIIIIIE!

Or not.

Lockdown skeptic Alex Berenson is pretty freakin’ relentless.

Ain’t it great?

In addition to the state-level data, here’s a near real-time report from a hospital system in northeast Georgia – 40% ventilator usage and hospitalizations (the blue line) have been falling for three weeks (almost since the lockdown ended, interestingly). https://t.co/RHC5wp0GDN pic.twitter.com/GBiRyu3DGf — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) May 16, 2020

Ron responded …

Let’s see you demand an apology from Trump now, Alexhttps://t.co/CtAbKYXlgA https://t.co/BuCw2h4OBP — Ron Fournier (@ron_fournier) May 16, 2020

BUUUUUUT TRUUUUUUUMP.

You’d think by now they’d know this defense ain’t gonna fly but oh no.

Well, the mayor, governor, and NYC health gal kinda' blew control out of the water, Ron.

You continue to carry water for the liberals. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) May 16, 2020

That he does.

Ron going "what about Trump" is the most pathetic "admission" there is. — Lock Down Lunacy (@HomeySanders) May 16, 2020

He won't, because racism. — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) May 16, 2020

Is it okay to be wrong, not admit you’re wrong, make more and more hysterical projections as educations and the economy collapse, and lie to strangers in a grocery store in a failed attempt to scare them? I guess if you get 10,000 likes it is. Asking for @kurteichenwald pic.twitter.com/t7WrLg0mjB — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) May 16, 2020

Eeek, we really don’t want to look at Kurt’s timeline.

Heh.

Oh you know

South Dakota never closed and we are doing great — Risk is our Business (@davequigon) May 16, 2020

Democrats are doing the counting and, now, rescinding deaths like crazy!

Kinda like Iowa. What ever came of that? — MAGAcita (@clownpdf) May 17, 2020

What a petulant response you got from Mr. Fournier. And after all those lectures about spreading "fear" and "misinformation" too. — Jim Stinson (@jimstinson) May 17, 2020

Give me a break. My overreaction hurts nobody and still I own it. The president’s under-reaction kills thousands and you’re all 🤷‍♀️ — Ron Fournier (@ron_fournier) May 17, 2020

Someone wanna give Ron a gold star?

Thanks.

Your overreaction, when combined with all the other fearmongerers, caused mass hysteria. Politicians had to react to seem "caring," resulting in lockdowns. Your overreaction absolutely hurt people — jordan2596 (@comradejep) May 17, 2020

The Doomsday prophets pushing panic and fear porn for months now most definitely did more harm than good.

Ron needs to own THAT.

***

