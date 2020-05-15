It’s official.

Tom Nichols has become nothing more than a blue-check, s**t-posting troll. Sorry, not sorry. He behaves much like other accounts who say horrible things in the hope they will get some sort of traction or attention … any type of attention will do. Even if it’s negative.

For example, what was he thinking here?! Does he think it’s funny that tens of millions of Americans have lost their jobs and are terrified that if they don’t get back to ‘living’ soon there will be nothing to go back to? We suppose he’s still getting some sort of paycheck sitting around posting this garbage on Twitter so what does he care?

There's an interesting idea. "As part of my voluntary exit from lockdown, I accept that I am prohibited from all COVID-19 related medical care, including hospital space." https://t.co/GfGVvRSdGe — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) May 14, 2020

Interesting idea.

K.

Because that totally SCREAMS conserving conservatism, Tom.

If by interesting you mean stupid. But what an excellent condemnation of the very idea of government control of medical care using an absolute tyranny of treatment of the Wuhan virus as an illustration of the absurd. — Stephen L. Hall (@StephenLHall) May 15, 2020

Smokers should not be given treatment for respiratory illnesses. Parents of children who have conditions they knew about before birth, may not seek treatment for their children. An those who have skin cancer, may not be treated if they have been out in the sun. You are a moron. — jennydee (@jenndee19) May 15, 2020

I get that you and others are willing to do whatever it takes to get rid of Trump, even to the point of destroying this country to do it. — Problematic troll bot (@always_on_hold) May 15, 2020

I think I’ll just refuse to treat anyone who exhibits a cavalier attitude towards medical ethics. — Joe Pilot, MD (@JoeSilverman7) May 15, 2020

There ya’ go.

Seems fair.

Does that include those pretentious experts who order groceries and other supplies on line that is delivered by an individual, I mean after all you are putting their lives in danger. — Kellylayne (@Kellylayne10) May 15, 2020

You are twisted and have the mind of a child Tom. — Michael Rice 🍻 (@MikeRice74) May 15, 2020

Must be nice to be collecting a check — Killer Costanza (@603Blake) May 15, 2020

Here's an interesting idea. As part of your advocacy for the lockdown to continue, you refuse to accept any income you may be earning, and live on the average unemployment pay of the 30 million people who have lost their jobs. Be a real hero, not a sanctimonious jerk. — Jerry Vis (@quietsolopursui) May 15, 2020

Sorry but we’re pretty sure the ‘sanctimonious jerk’ part is sort of baked in with Tom.

