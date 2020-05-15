News 12 journo Kevin Vesey apparently thought the lockdown protesters would welcome him with open arms … he thought wrong. It’s like he hasn’t been paying attention to the way the media have been treating people on the right for years (decades). You can tell from his tweet after the fact that he thought he was doing them a favor by telling THEIR protest story.

And he wonders why they didn’t like him or want him there.

Watch.

Our favorite is when he starts panicking because someone is in his personal space.

WITHOUT A MASK!!!

‘This guy will not get away from me!’

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Yup, those same people.

WHOOOO-DAWGIE!

Notice how he was very quick to point out they were ‘Trump supporters.’

He made himself the story.

It’s all they know how to do.

All the tiny violins, bro.

***

