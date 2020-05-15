News 12 journo Kevin Vesey apparently thought the lockdown protesters would welcome him with open arms … he thought wrong. It’s like he hasn’t been paying attention to the way the media have been treating people on the right for years (decades). You can tell from his tweet after the fact that he thought he was doing them a favor by telling THEIR protest story.

And he wonders why they didn’t like him or want him there.

Watch.

I'll probably never forget what happened today.

I was insulted. I was berated. I was practically chased by people who refused to wear masks in the middle of a pandemic.

All the while, I was there to tell THEIR story. Here's the finished product. pic.twitter.com/HV2Hrcs7gi — Kevin Vesey (@KevinVesey) May 14, 2020

Our favorite is when he starts panicking because someone is in his personal space.

WITHOUT A MASK!!!

‘This guy will not get away from me!’

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

You mean the same people the media has disparaged for four years have had enough of your BS? Shocking. — Courtney (@AlaskanCourtney) May 15, 2020

Yup, those same people.

Kevin and his fair and unbiased account here is in this for the Twitter likes. — Allen (@Allen_Masked) May 15, 2020

Right? It's as though calling them inbred, chicken choking, cousin poking hillbillies and telling lies, err, "news" about them for years might make them less than receptive to you. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) May 15, 2020

WHOOOO-DAWGIE!

Notice how he was very quick to point out they were ‘Trump supporters.’

Poor baby. — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) May 15, 2020

What a little drama queen you are! Your bias is disgusting, how do you report on black lives matter? Or are you afraid to get too close to them? They'll hurt you for sure, shhh🤫 — JoAnn Gandino (@GIbuddy) May 15, 2020

Did you even listen or process what they were trying to say? Or did you just jump to making it all about you? — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) May 14, 2020

He made himself the story.

It’s all they know how to do.

You're starting to realize people really hate journalists, but you're clueless as to why? — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) May 15, 2020

All the tiny violins, bro.

***

