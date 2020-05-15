Psst … LA Times.

Your mayor is a fascist a-hole.

Just thought you should know.

Los Angeles just shut off water to underserved communities and small businesses, and the @latimes editorial board is writing about how the electoral college is bad. https://t.co/U3DXfFzUDZ — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) May 15, 2020

From the LA Times:

Twice in the recent past the electoral college has installed in the White House candidates who lost the national popular vote. That’s why this editorial page has called for its abolition. As a stopgap measure, we also have supported California’s decision to join the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact in which participating states pledge to award their electoral votes to the candidate who wins the national popular vote. (The compact wouldn’t go into effect until it included enough states to constitute a majority of 270 electoral votes.) The electoral college is a blot on American democracy. But allowing electors to disregard their states’ popular vote would make the system even less democratic.

Because you know, THIS is what’s important during a pandemic when their power-hungry, fascist mayor is literally shutting the water off to underserved communities to teach them a lesson.

And what’s the deal with using a picture of Kavanaugh? Wha?

They literally hate anything that stands in the way of power. — Jason Manring (@jmanring1) May 15, 2020

All about November. — Prof B has left the building (@BProfB) May 15, 2020

Yup.

That’s all they care about. Power.

The electoral college is the only think keeping the rest of the country from being like California — Beautiful, abundant state being destroyed by corrupt politicians — Bossy Barnhard (@Leishac) May 15, 2020

Seriously. When a mayor ‘punishes’ people by taking their water AWAY from them? Yeah, we don’t want that crap anywhere else in this country.

This insistence that such a thing as the “national popular vote” even exists continues to baffle me. — TonyWendice (@tonywendice1954) May 15, 2020

The LA Times is a joke. — Phillip Ruland (@Rulo123) May 15, 2020

And not a funny one.

***

