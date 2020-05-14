You guys remember Evan McMuffin … sorry … McMullin, right? The guy who was going to save us all from Trump who couldn’t even win his own state? Yeah, that’s him. Welp, seems he wanted to try his hand at posting some anti-Trump poll on Twitter to prove that Fauci is more trustworthy with the health of our children.

And that Trump is untrustworthy.

Classy, right?

He had to know this wouldn’t go the way he thought it would.

C’mon, once any large conservative or Trump-supporting account got ahold of it he was done for; he should have just let it go because deleting it only makes him look like a complete and total chicken s**t.

Good grief. @EvanMcMullin deleted his poll when people started voting for @realDonaldTrump Never Trumpers are so thin skinned. #Obamagate pic.twitter.com/ZxaDcM43Zh — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) May 14, 2020

Good grief is right.

Evan must’ve been concerned when the votes started switching the poll the other way … poor thin-skinned little Never Trumper.

Another failing left wing poll. This time it's @EvanMcMullin Expect this tawdry act of self flagellation to be deleted within an hour. pic.twitter.com/8T6LDj2NIF — Agamemnon Lopez (@tasmaniacal1) May 14, 2020

This shows the gradual ‘swing’ in his poll.

Ugh, that’s a really bad visual. Sorry.

Heh.

@EvanMcMullin Libertarians: We need more Govt transparency! Evan McMullin: This Twitter poll didn't quite work out as I had hoped *delete* — Tyler Falwell (@Tfalwell) May 14, 2020

Yeah, this went super well for ol’ Egg Head … err, Evan.

Another poll. Who is Evan McMullin? — Like No Other (@estbrvrei) May 14, 2020

HOOboy.

Which is likely to give you gas first thing in the morning? — Cranky Gordon (@StillCrankyAF) May 14, 2020

Best. Poll. Ever.

We hope Evan takes a moment to case his votes as well.

***

Related:

WASSAMATTA Jimmy?! James Clapper’s bizarre CNN interview about Flynn and ‘unmasking’ only makes him look WORSE (watch)

‘Does this shirt make me look fat?’ Greg Gutfeld has a few other important ‘questions’ for CNN’s ridiculous self-serving poll and ROFL

‘Important stuff!’ House Democrats pull their new stimulus bill after journo points out number of times ‘cannabis’ appears (screenshots)