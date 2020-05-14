If you’ve been reading about what the Obama administration did to the incoming Trump administration and find it all confusing as Hell, take a gander at Pradheep J. Shanker’s ‘fan fiction’ thread about what it would look like if Trump lost and did to Biden what Obama did to him.

Yes, that’s definitely fan fiction.

This is fascinating (and infuriating):

Fanfiction: Trump loses Nov election. On very same day, he, Pompeo, Pence, etc ask for intelligence communities to unmask John Kerry, Susan Rice, Sally Yates and other high profile Dems, and their communications overseas, including Biden's key candidates for Cabinet positions. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) May 14, 2020

Oof.

Dozens of requests are made to unmask, all of them looking at communications overseas with major countries like China, Russia, Iran… …then, an admin official leaks the story to Fox News and Breitbart, and starts a firestorm. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) May 14, 2020

Double oof.

Trump, all along, is made aware of what is in these messages, regardless if they are relevant to any ongoing case or not. Many of the messages contain possible new policy positions of the in coming administration. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) May 14, 2020

In other words, Obama knew.

Sorry to interrupt, keep reading.

All of this is because Pompeo and AG Barr believe that Biden associates are working with actors in China and Iran to help them win the 2020 election. So, they believe there may have been crimes committed. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) May 14, 2020

Hundreds upon hundreds of requests flood in after the election. Each request is 'properly' received from a person that was “an authorized recipient” of the information and that the unmasking was approved through the agency’s normal protocol. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) May 14, 2020

All of these investigations begin because of a falsehood laden document, written by a shady character, that Barr and his allies in the DOJ have latched on to, but have not verified at all. The document was initially paid for by the Trump 2020 campaign. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) May 14, 2020

*Steele Dossier that the Clinton campaign paid for*

SEE WHAT WE MEAN?!

In the hour after Biden is sworn in, Barr writes an email saying that to Trump's inner circle, on the last day, Trump stressed that everything in the investigation should proceed “by the book"…as if this was something new during their investigation. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) May 14, 2020

Shady a-holes.

Now, none of this means Trump et al committed crimes, or even wanted to. They were just investigating to see if the country was at risk! Now, if this scenario is ok with you, then that is great. /End FanFiction. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) May 14, 2020

But if it’s not, and we’re pretty sure Democrats, the media (same difference), and the Left would lose their ever-loving MINDS if this happened … then maybe you should pay attention, listen, and realize why what we’re seeing is such a big deal.

And not some conspiracy or ‘normal procedures’ being blown out of proportion because ORANGE MAN BAD.

This is big.

We see you, Obama and Co.

***

