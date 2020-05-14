Ever since Richard ‘Laid Waste to the Obama Administration’ Grenell started releasing documents about Flynn and the crap these sneaky a-holes were pulling to try and sabotage the incoming president, we have seen the Left and the media (we know, we know, same diff) working very hard pretending that this was no big deal. That those who are calling for investigations and want people charged are overreacting … silly little people, they were just doing their job.

But that’s just not the case.

Mollie Hemingway tweeted this:

1) Intel officials always falsely say unmasking is rare. 2) Rampant political unmasking is a civil liberties threat. 3) we're talking about issue now because of the fact of the rampant illegal leak campaign that was associated with the unmasking at the end of the Obama term. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) May 14, 2020

A civil liberties threat.

Wow.

And yeah, what Mollie said.

How many Whitehouse Unmasking done by yr over last 10 yrs? How many by each person in WH? Who else besides Flynn wrongfully targeted? LUNACY — John A. Jensen (@FixTheNation) May 14, 2020

They never thought they’d get caught and they knew if they did, the media would cover for them.

Is it ironic or intentional using the term unmasking these crooked politicians when we Citizens are being encouraged to wear masks? — Jackie -(ends with)- O (@jevanego79) May 14, 2020

Sadly hilarious.

Shouldn't be "unmasking" people in a pandemic. Get it? Ok I'll see myself out…. — Tim High (@superdadapostle) May 14, 2020

BA-DUM-TSSS.

Way too much info for the Andrea Mitchell’s of the media world to absorb. — Phillip Ruland (@Rulo123) May 14, 2020

As Twitchy readers know, Ari Fleischer blasted Andrea Mitchell for pretending all of this is no big deal.

And everyone defending it would scream murder if they or their cronies were the targets, this kind of BS is bad for every single American because 95% would have no chance to defend ourselves from such abuse if we were the target — William Bates (@William51195432) May 14, 2020

Yup, sorta like how Pradheep Shanker framed it in his ‘fan fiction’ thread.

We created laws that skirt the 4th Amendment and we are finding out (once again) the brilliance of our founders. — BobProbert24 (@BobProbert241) May 14, 2020

You’d think we’d learn to listen to the founders.

Eventually.

