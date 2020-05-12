Meteorologist Ryan Maue had a very specific question he would have liked folks to ask Dr. Fauci earlier today …

Someone could ask Dr. Fauci if there was ever any scientific justification to limit outdoor activities (with proper social distancing). All this shit about following the science and the data and moronic governors have closed beaches and the outdoors keeping people cooped up. — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) May 12, 2020

Was there any scientific justification to limit outdoor activities with proper social distancing? Excellent question, since we are learning more and more about the virus and that it is not being spread by people going to the beach or to the park. In fact, it looks like the very solution of ‘keeping people cooped up’ may have been the worst thing for people to have done.

Maue continued:

The media is to blame for this fearmongering by promoting shaming videos of people walking outside, getting fresh air. Photographs using deceptive telescoping to mislead. So dishonest. — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) May 12, 2020

Awww yes, we’ve all seen the ‘Karen’ videos out there shaming anyone and everyone for being outdoors. So selfish!

Pulitzer Prize-winning stuff there, firefighters.

And the media outlets that gleefully predicted Florida & Gerogia "human sacrifice" b/c the states began opening up … you sick mofos haven't said a peep about thousands of nursing home deaths in your own neighborhood. So, if y'all want to stay locked down, fine, don't come here. — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) May 12, 2020

We’re not seeing a whole lot of folks in the media calling out say Andrew Cuomo for sending COVID-infected elderly people into nursing homes. In fact, he’s being treated as some sort of hero although it’s clear New York is the epicenter of this ‘crisis.’

The mental damage done from this will make the virus seem like nothing. We aren’t meant to sit around and be petrified. — Stephanie Leeke (@stephanie_leeke) May 12, 2020

It is starting to look more and more like their solution may have been even worse than the problem.

